Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Make Big Family Announcement

A fan-favorite “Bachelor in Paradise” couple just revealed major family news. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are leaving California.

The couple announced the news in a fun video but kept their destination a secret. They did, however, provide some clues and encouraged everybody to guess where they were headed.

Tanner Tolbert & Jade Roper Are Embracing Their ‘Next Adventure’

On July 15, Roper and Tolbert shared their family news in an Instagram post. The caption read, “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! We are on to the next adventure and are moving!”

The couple’s caption continued, “Any guesses on where we are off to next? There might be a clue in this video.”

The video showed the family in the living room of their California home. Their kids posed with boxes that teased, “It’s official… We’re moving! Send to: ???”

Each of the couple’s three children wore hats, which may have hinted at the clue referenced in the caption. There was a Kansas City Chiefs cap, a cowboy hat, and a red beret.

Bachelor Nation had plenty of guesses regarding the family’s destination.

Jason Tartick commented, “All that Kansas City Chiefs fandom, you must be going back to the mainland.”

By “mainland,” Tartick was teasingly referencing Missouri. Tolbert is originally from Kansas City, and the couple lived in the early days of their relationship.

“The Bachelorette” Trista Sutter also guessed Kansas City.

Christina Mandrell and Kaitlyn Bristowe both guessed Nashville, Tennessee, which is where they both live.

A follower spread a wide net by commenting, “Texas, Kansas city, Hawaii, or France?” Several other followers shared they had the same thoughts.

Tolbert wore a Hawaiian print shirt and fussed with it during the video, which did not go unnoticed by fans.

Roper responded, “hahaha we threw a few decoys in there.”

Some Bachelor Nation Fans Tied Multiple Clues Together

Another “Bachelor in Paradise” fan may have nailed it with their comment. “It’s KC! Tanner’s shirt is supposed to be the Missouri state flower (white hawthorn blossom) and Jade’s dress is like Dorothy from Wizard of Oz/Kansas!”

That same commenter added, “oh and there’s a Paris in Missouri!”

Franchise alum Adam Gottschalk teased, “Omg omg. Everyone stay calm!! (please tell us it’s close to us.”

Gottschalk’s wife, fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Raven Gates, wrote, “My hope is dallas Texas but I’m not convinced.” Gates and Gottschalk live in Texas.

A fan pointed out Texas has a town named Paris, too.

For those guessing Hawaii, someone noted Roper wore shell earrings, which could certainly be significant.

A comment from the Kansas City Daily Instagram page read, “Welcome home!”

Roper also took to her Instagram stories as she revealed the exciting news. “I’ve been keep[ing] you hanging and I’m so sorry, BUT I finally got to the announcement!!!”

She had teased in previous Instagram stories there was a major announcement about the family on the horizon.

In an additional story, she revealed, “Also, forgot to mention that our moving day is TODAY.”

Tolbert & Roper Met During Season 2 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Roper and Tolbert met during season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” noted Us Weekly. After their season, which aired in 2015, the couple wed in a televised special in January 2016.

Tolbert and Roper welcomed their daughter, Emerson was born in January 2018, and their son Brooks came in July 2019. The couple’s third child, Reed, joined the family in November 2020.

In August 2023, Roper revealed she had been pregnant with another boy, Beau. Sadly, she miscarried.

As Us Weekly shared, in November 2023 Roper opened up about Beau in an Instagram story. She explained, “Our sweet Beau was diagnosed with Down syndrome, so we think his tiny heart wasn’t strong enough” to survive.