Are Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Expecting Baby No. 4?

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have three children together, but are they expecting baby No. 4?

This past week, Roper took to Instagram to share a list of her favorite names for a baby girl. This is something that she did when she was pregnant with both of her boys, so some fans were wondering if another Roper-Tolbert baby was on the way.

On Saturday, Roper took to her Instagram stories to clear up any rumors, letting her fans know that she is “definitely not” pregnant and that she simply wanted to share her favorite names for a girl.

Roper Asked Her Followers if They Wanted to Do a Baby Name Bracket ‘Just for fun’

Roper started off her Instagram stories by letting her followers know that she was excited to get into the hot tub with her husband and their kids.

“So, Tanner’s downstairs with the kids in the hot tub and I’m about to get in. I’m really excited because of pregnancy and postpartum, I haven’t been in the hot tub in the longest time, so I’m looking forward to that,” Roper said.

However, Roper had to address the messages that she had been receiving since sharing a list of baby girl names earlier in the week.

“But I wanted to ask you guys, because some of you are messaging me about the girl names list that I put up on here on my stories. You guys were wondering if I would do a name bracket with those names, just for fun. For those of you who are new followers, with both of my sons we did a fun name bracket on here, kind of like a Sweet 16 for basketball, and everybody voted for the names until there was one left. And obviously this is just for fun, I am definitely not pregnant,” Roper added with a laugh.

Roper & Tolbert Fell in Love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ & Have 3 Kids Together

Roper and Tolbert found love on Bachelor in Paradise back in 2015. The two seemed to hit it off right away and spent much of their time in Mexico getting to know each other. By the end of filming, Tolbert was ready to propose.

“What we have is worth so much more than a million roses. I love you Jade, and I want to keep on loving you for the rest of my life,” he said during the proposal.

In January 2016, the two exchanged vows in a wedding that aired on ABC. A year and a half later, they welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Emerson — Emmy, for short. In July 2019, the couple welcomed their son Brooks, who made an appearance shortly after Roper went into labor — she gave birth to him in her closet at home!

Less than one year later, Roper and Tolbert announced that they were expecting again. Baby Reed was born in November 2020, making the Roper-Tolbert’s a happy family of five.

