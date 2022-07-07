‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Teases Pregnancy Question ‘Made Me Chuckle’

“Bachelor Nation” fans love to celebrate big events in the lives of former contestants, especially babies, engagements, and weddings. One contestant recently opened up an opportunity for her social media followers to ask her whatever they wanted, and one bold fan asked if she was pregnant. People will not want to miss how she answered.

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Already Have Three Kids

During season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert connected almost immediately during filming. They stuck together throughout the experience and got engaged in the finale. Since then, they got married in a televised wedding, and moved from Kansas to California. In 2021, they moved again, into a gorgeous home in Orange County. They are raising their three kids, Emmy, Brooks, and Reed there, but fans know the 7,700-square-foot home could surely accommodate a larger family. Could the Tolbert crew grow larger?

As Bachelor Nation shared in June, fans frequently ask Roper about having more kids. In a series of Instagram stories at the time, she admitted, “I sometimes imagine our family as a family of 6, but then I also can’t imagine Reed not being the baby of the family!” Given that, she admitted, she often goes back and forth on the possibility of having a fourth child.

In a string of Instagram stories Roper shared on July 6, she noted that her middle child “will go to part time preschool this fall.” She noted she thinks about getting an au pair “a lot,” and she asked her followers to share their own experiences with going that route. The baby of the family, Reed, will be 2 years old in November, as People noted, while Brooks soon turns three and Emmy will be five in August. Could this be the perfect time to add another now that all three kids are out of the baby stage? Based on these new Instagram stories, it’s clear “Bachelor in Paradise” fans ask about this often.

The Family’s Life Feels ‘So Busy’ Right Now

During Roper’s latest series of questions and answers with fans, one person boldly asked, “Are you pregnant?” The fan noted Roper’s skin was glowing, which was what apparently prompted the question. Roper responded, “This one made me chuckle a little, not preggo!” She added, “Our life is so busy, not sure we could handle another little one right now.” Some might point out, Roper’s answer was a no on being pregnant right now, but the door seemed open to the possibility at some point.

The idea of having a fourth child is something Roper and Tolbert have discussed frequently. In March 2021, Tolbert told People, “I’d say I’m 10 percent open to the idea, whereas I think Jade is a little more 50/50. We’ll see who wins with the tug of war.” Roper mused, “Maybe we could just have another. Four would be a great number.” She added, “Our family is perfect the way it is, but there’s also a little piece of my heart that thinks about maybe a fourth.”

Roper has also previously teased the couple had one girl name they still both loved, noting they were “saving it for if some crazy reason we end up having four kids.” She may not be pregnant right now, but she doesn’t seem to mind answering the question. In addition, the family doesn’t seem ready yet to close the door completely on expanding their family at some point.