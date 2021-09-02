PHOTOS: Inside Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert’s Custom Orange County Home

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have moved into their dream home.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple recently purchased a lavish multi-million dollar home in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, California. The company Opulent Design Build helped the couple with the design aspects in the luxurious home, which has been dubbed the Trabuco Canyon Project.

Jade & Tanner’s New Home Boasts Over 7,700 Square Feet, Including a Supersized Great Room

Jane and Tanner’s new home can be seen in photos shared by the builder. The open indoor/outdoor living space features amenities such as built-in shelving, a wine cellar, and a media room. The contemporary kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a large marble-topped island.

The 1,200 square-foot great room boasts 20’ ceilings, and there are sliders that open to a large outdoor entertaining space with a fireplace and swimming pool.

The home is located in a private gated community built on three acres of land. The Tolbert family’s new home is only 20 minutes away from their previous house, per Screenrant.

Jade & Tanner Shared a Video With Fans as They Moved Into Their New Home

Jade and Tanner also recently shared a video of their new home. In the clip, the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple walked to the front door, and once inside, the home’s large windows, high ceilings, and modern fireplace were showcased.

“We bought the house!!” Jade captioned the house tour clip. “ We are so excited for this new adventure and to share it with you all! The way this house came to us was sort of serendipitous, but not without a few hiccups of course, haha! But today is MOVING DAY!”

The couple also promised to share more as they begin their new life in their custom home. Since that time, Jade has shared photos of her kids enjoying playing outside in the new neighborhood. She also shared a snap of Emmy celebrating her 4th birthday in the spacious kitchen of the new home.

According to Screenrant, Jade and Tanner also revealed that they were building a vacation home in Big Bear Lake, California. They even shared the plans for the cabin on an Instagram page dedicated to the project.

“It will be our little home away from home, as well as a vacation rental,” Jade said in January 2021. “ We can’t wait to make memories with our kids spending summer weekends by the lake and winters skiing and sledding.”

After moving from Kansas City to Southern California, Jade and Tanner previously lived in a five-bedroom, 4,440 square-foot home in San Juan Capistrano with their three kids, Emmy, 4, Brooks, 2, and baby Reed, and their dogs Pippa and Finn.

In May 2021, Realtor.com reported that the reality TV couple listed their first home for $3 million after first purchasing the property for $1.62 million in 2018. While that house was the setting for some major family memories — middle baby Brooks was born in the master bedroom closet, Jade shared on Instagram in 2019 — the family has now clearly moved on to even bigger and better things with their new 7,700 square-foot abode.

As for why they moved out of the home they had just built a few years prior, fans on Reddit noted that Jade had had previously posted a poll on her social media to ask her followers if they would sell their house if they knew they would make a major profit.

