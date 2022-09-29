Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ with Jade Roper’s New Look: ‘Jaw Is on the Floor!’

When Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert got engaged on season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” fans had a feeling they would go the distance. And they were right. The couple tied the knot in 2016, and they are still gong strong. Even after having three children together, Roper is still able to spice up their relationship by giving herself a total makeover.

WATCH the Transformation

On September 25, Roper took to Instagram to let fans know that she is as fierce as ever. In an IG reel, she showed herself with no makeup, in pajamas, tugging on her long brown hair. Apparently, the tugs worked magic because the scene suddenly switches to her brand new, much shorter haircut, with Roper in full makeup wearing a sexy single-strap black dress.

Roper captioned the post with the completely accurate statement, “It’s giving soccer mom moonlighting as an international spy. 😉😆 #chopchop✂️”

Her husband was blown away, simply commenting “Holy f*#% 😍” to which one fan replied, “@tanner.tolbert you lucky SOB.”

One fan raved, “Jaw is on the floor!!!!!! OBSESSED!” Another commented, “DAMMMMNNNN girl don’t break the internet!!! OBSESSED, STUNNING, HOT MAMA 😍🔥”

One fan posted, “Stunning. Suits you. Works well with your face shape. Don’t be fooled: Short hair is every bit as sexy as long hair. (And so much lighter.)” Another wrote, “Looks great on you! Katie Holmes vibes.”

Other Bachelor Nation stars had plenty to say as well. Katie Thurston commented, “Yessss welcome the club! You pull this off sooooo well.” Ashley Iaconetti raved, “Ooohhh mmmmyyyy gossshh! Gorgeous.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe caused a bit of confusion with her comment, “I need more.” One poster replied, “huh?” seeming to take it as if Bristowe was somehow unsatisfied with the transformation. But another fan stepped in an explained, “she means it’s so good she wants to see more photos bc she loves it so much.”

What Else Have the Tolberts Been Up To?

In addition to transforming herself from soccer mom to international spy, Jade and her husband have been busy raking in the big bucks. In June, the couple won over a million dollars in DraftKings’ U.S. Open Golf Millionaire Maker DFS contest. That’s a boatload of cash to make in a single weekend.

In addition, the happy couple traveled to Maui in August to revisit their “baby moon.” They posted on Instagram “5 years ago we came to Maui for our “baby moon” 👶🏻… today we came back to the same spot with that ‘baby’. This was the last place we traveled just the two of us and it has been great to re-live some of those memories with the whole family this time.”

The couple also recently posted a video of their two daughters on their first day of school. They captioned it with “First day of school EVERRRR for our Brooksy! And back to school for Emmy! We sure love these cool kids! Proud mama over here.”

READ NEXT: Bachelor Nation’s Mari Pepin Pleads for Help and Support