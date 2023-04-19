Famous ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Gives Pregnancy Journey Update

A fan-favorite couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” may be expanding their family soon. Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, already have three children together. However, they never fully closed the door to adding a fourth child. Now they are actively working toward adding one more child to their family. In a recent Instagram question and answer session with fans, Jade provided an update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Roper Is Not Pregnant Yet

Jade recently answered some “Bachelor Nation” fan questions via her Instagram stories. A couple of the slides were shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit and prompted some discussion among Redditors. One fan asked Jade for an “Update on pregnancy watch,” and mentioned she had three children the same ages as Jade and Tanner’s kids and was currently pregnant with a fourth. The revelation that Jade and Tanner were actively trying for another child came as news to some of her followers, but it seemed likely she had opened up about this in prior Instagram Stories.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star replied, “I got my period two days ago. Kind of bummed, I had built up this idea in my head about a Christmas baby.” While Jade and Tanner are not done trying for another baby, the timing is such that they won’t be welcoming a Christmas baby since she isn’t pregnant yet. Jade added, “Tanner and I decided we are only going to loosely try for a couple months and not stress about it and if it’s meant to be, then it’s meant to be.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Reflected on an Earlier Miscarriage

Jade added additional thoughts about the situation in an additional Instagram Story. She mentioned a previous miscarriage and how that lost baby might factor into her current vision for her family. As she previously detailed, her first pregnancy came during filming for season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise” when she first met Tanner. In February 2019, the couple shared a video on YouTube that detailed this information they had not shared with fans, or even extended family, previously. The couple discovered after filming that the night they had spent together in the fantasy suite had resulted in a pregnancy. Before the pair could completely wrap their heads around it all, however, Jade miscarried. She later experienced a chemical pregnancy just before becoming pregnant with their son Brooks as well.

In her recent Instagram Stories, Jade explained, “I’ve felt very strongly a girl baby presence around me for quite a few years now. I’ve always felt our family isn’t complete and maybe that’s what this presence is (our last baby waiting for us).” At the same time, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted, “I’ve also wondered if it’s the baby we lost at the beginning of our relationship” that is responsible for that feeling she’s experienced. Jade explained her father previously told her that “spirit babies sometimes come back to their families when it’s the right time,” and she has wondered if their daughter Emmy is that first baby’s spirit. She also admitted, “Don’t know if maybe that’s too weird to share, but I truly feel that baby never really left us or it returned to us.”

Jade may have felt vulnerable opening up about her feelings, but it resonated with some “Bachelor” fans. “As a loss mother, I appreciate Jade talking about this so openly, and the presence feeling, I can relate. Makes me feel a little less crazy,” one Redditor noted.

“Love that Jade shared her feelings about the presence she feels. I don’t think that is weird at all. I think a lot of women experience that feeling and it is so great of her to share her experience,” added another.