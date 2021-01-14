Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star ‘Exiled’ From Bachelor Nation by Creator Mike Fleiss

A former Bachelorette star who made his reality television debut on Jojo Fletcher’s season, has been “officially exiled” from Bachelor Nation.

James McCoy Taylor attended the rally for President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on January 6. The peaceful protest swiftly turned into a riot, with several people storming the Capitol Building.

Rumors started circulating that a former Bachelor/ette cast member attended the rally/riot, and the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, tweeted that whomever it was would be “officially exiled” from Bachelor Nation.

“Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya… You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation,” Fleiss tweeted on Wednesday. It didn’t take long for James Taylor McCoy to be identified.

Mike Fleiss Tweeted ‘Shame on You’ to the Wrong James Taylor

Once it was confirmed that McCoy Taylor was the former cast member at the rally, Fleiss sent out a tweet, and tagged a James Taylor account.

“Thanks all for letting me know. @JamesTaylor_com shame on you,” he tweeted. The problem being, that Twitter account belongs to the singer James Taylor, and not to James McCoy Taylor (who also happens to be a singer).

“Apologies to @JamesTaylor_com. Love ‘Fire and Rain,'” Fleiss tweeted, realizing his mistake. He did not, however, delete the original tweet or send a different tweet to the correct Taylor.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay also sounded off, quoting Mike Fleiss.

“Reason #4853569536 we have to do better with casting,” she tweeted in response to Fleiss.

McCoy Taylor has not responded to Mike Fleiss, nor has he posted anything about being “exiled” from Bachelor Nation.

James McCoy Taylor Previously Tweeted ‘Thank You’ to ‘Bachelor’ Producers for Supporting Him, but Those Tweets Appear to Be Sarcastic

McCoy Taylor has been very open about his support for President Trump, often taking his political views to social media.

Not long after the March for Trump turned into an attack on the Nation’s Capitol, McCoy Taylor took to Twitter to send a “thank you” to Bachelor producers for supporting him while he “legally supported the president.” You can check out his tweet below.

Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time… from top to bottom. Conservative producers are the best!! Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President. — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) January 12, 2021

A source from ABC told Heavy that the claims in the tweet were “unequivocally false,” and many fans quickly caught on to Taylor’s sarcasm. As evidenced by Fleiss’ tweets “exiling” Taylor from Bachelor Nation, McCoy Taylor did not have the support of ABC — or anyone affiliated with the production of the show.

McCoy Taylor, 34, has not shared and photos or videos from the rally/riot, so the extent of his participation is unknown at this time. It’s unknown if anyone saw him inside the Capitol Building. He did, however, retweet a message about being at the rally, but not participating in the riot.

“Not everyone who was in DC was involved in the riot. Kinda like not everyone who protested this summer were the ones setting fires and attacking federal courthouses. No one should defend violence on any side. Thank you for speaking up for conservatives, James,” the tweet reads.

