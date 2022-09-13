Arrested ‘Bachelorette’ Star Speaks Out As Fans Critique His ‘Absolute Entitlement & Arrogance’

A former “Bachelorette” contestant was arrested over the weekend, and he did not wait long to share his side of what went down. James McCoy Taylor, who originally appeared on season 12 with JoJo Fletcher, decided he would not hold back much when he took to Facebook on September 12 to get things off his chest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Insisted He Passed Field Sobriety Tests

The Facebook post shared by Taylor started by admitting he wanted to “address the elephant.” He noted he has an attorney representing him, and that attorney advised Taylor “not to say anything yet.” However, the former “Bachelorette” star admitted, “y’all know me. Very candid. Very open.” He explained the night of the incident, he was in “Aggieland” for a football game and had some drinks with buddies. “I didn’t lie to the officer” about his drinking, and, “I thought (and still think) I was pretty responsible. Stopped drinking a while before coming back to my truck,” he added.

Taylor added he never left the parking garage where officers approached him, and he insisted he “passed all 3 field sobriety tests. With flying colors I might add.” He admitted he did “pee by my truck,” and noted he wished he could expand on the situation regarding the field sobriety tests. The officer then searched his truck. Taylor “questioned the decision” and “made jokes” to the other two officers present. “I said I wished the FBI searched Hunter’s lap top as thoroughly as this guy searched my truck!”

Taylor Addressed the Situation Regarding His Companion

The former “Bachelorette” star included a lengthy paragraph addressing one component of the incident that raised a lot of eyebrows. Police reported a female 18-year-old college freshman was in his truck, and that she was “not in any kind of condition to appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in,” according to KBTX. Taylor detailed he “assumed” the college freshman was “at least 21 because she was right by the bars at 2 AM,” and he insisted she was in his truck calling her roommate. He also insisted she was “not incapacitated” and suggested his focus had been on reconnecting with his buddies for some time in the hot tub, not spending more time with the gal in his truck.

Taylor acknowledged his father’s “pistol was in my truck,” and that he “called that one officer an idiot.” As for his mug shot, Taylor quipped, “I think I look like I felt in my mugshot… fine? Normal?” The former “Bachelorette” contestant verbalized his hope the authorities would release the body camera footage from the incident, and closed his post by writing, “Love y’all… even the haters.” As ET Online detailed, Taylor was booked for allegedly driving while intoxicated as well as unlawfully carrying a firearm.

About a dozen people commented on Taylor’s Facebook post with notes of support. The reaction in “The Bachelor” subreddit on Reddit, however, was quite the opposite.

“Ima let this man continue to think he’s smart while I eat popcorn and watch,” joked one Redditor.

“Even if she’s 21, he’s 15 years older than her. He has no business being around her,” someone noted of the college student in his truck.

“The absolute entitlement and arrogance dripping off this man,” slammed someone else.

“I’m an attorney. And a former prosecutor. I have seen some stupid criminals but…what a complete fool,” added another critic.