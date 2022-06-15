Jared Haibon Provides Major Moving Update As Ashley Iaconetti Does ‘The Wife Thing’

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti have navigated a lot of major life changes over the past year, and another big one is on the horizon. They have their first child, baby Dawson, they bought what they hoped would be their dream home, and they opened up a coffee shop. This all came after they moved from California back to Rhode Island, where Haibon loved living. Unfortunately, they quickly learned the commute for Haibon between their rural home and the coffee shop was too much, and they’re planning another move. According to Haibon’s updates during his recent podcast episode, the family may be on the brink of having a plan in place.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Decision to Move Has Been a Tough One

During the June 12 episode of “Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean, Jared & ….,” Iaconetti was heard in the background urging her husband to get something done. Unglert asked what was up, and Haibon shared the latest. It turned out that what Iaconetti needed her husband to do was sign some paperwork that was somewhat urgent.

As Haibon explained, the house the family currently lives in is in a rather rural area. When they bought the house, they figured the 35-minute commute to the coffee shop would be fine. In reality, they have realized it does not work well for their family. As Haibon said, “it’s impossible.” He’s working about 60 hours a week, six days a week, leaving Iaconetti at home alone with Dawson almost all the time. He’s driving home in the wee hours of the morning, and she’s quite isolated, given their home’s location. Despite having just purchased the home last December, they worked through some tough conversations and started looking for a new place.

Haibon noted the couple looked at 10 to 12 houses and fell in love with one. They put in an offer, but as Iaconetti recently detailed, they were significantly outbid on it. Now, however, they have found something else they love. Haibon shared that the decision to move has been a difficult one, and there have been many conversations about it. Ultimately, Haibon said, they determined the priority was to increase their quality of life in the short term, which means moving now.

The Couple Is Eager to Submit a New Offer Quickly

The urgency that popped up during the podcast recording related to a condo the couple looked at that morning. They loved it and put in a verbal offer to purchase it. The seller signaled they would probably accept the offer, so Haibon and Iaconetti were scurrying to submit a formal, signed offer. She needed her husband to sign things so she could keep things moving.

The condo is “relatively in our price point,” Haibon noted, and he said it was “fricking awesome, it’s great, it’s literally four minutes from the shop.” It’s in a beautiful area of Rhode Island, and it’s “everything we want.” Feeling a bit of pressure to get the offer submitted, Haibon joked Iaconetti was “doing the wife thing” by piping up in the background and pushing him to focus on what she needed from him.

Haibon added they considered renting out the current house when they buy something new, but they don’t feel it’s workable given the current home’s location. Rather, what they envision perhaps doing is building a new home in four years or so and renting out the condo they are hopefully buying now. That’s a decision they can wait a while to make, and for now, they’re just hoping they have finally landed on the right plan for their immediate future.