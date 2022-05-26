Jared Haibon Twins With Baby Dawson Who Looks ‘More & More Like His Old Man’

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their first child, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon on January 31, and they have shared plenty of fabulous updates about him since then. A new Instagram post by Haibon shows his son is quickly becoming his “mini-me” and fans could not get over how adorable it was.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jared Haibon Shared an Adorable Moment With Dawson

The May 23 Instagram post on Haibon’s page contained a photograph showing the “Bachelor in Paradise” star on the couch with his son. They both appeared to be sleeping, and they were in very similar positions. Haibon had a bottle resting on the couch between his legs and a burp cloth resting on top of his New England Patriots joggers. Both of the Haibon guys were leaning to the side with their arms held up to the side of their faces. Dawson wore a long-sleeved onesie that left his chunky baby thighs bare as he slept, and a discarded pacifier rested on the couch by his foot. Haibon’s other arm rested on a couch pillow around Dawson’s head and his fingertips grazed the baby’s opposite shoulder.

“He’s starting to look more & more like his old man everyday,” Haibon joked in the caption of his Instagram post. The father-and-son pair certainly were in sync with one another at that moment and fans thought the snapshot was adorable.

“Dawson is absolutely gorgeous so is his old man,” one person commented.

“Awwww Jared and his mini me,” someone else wrote.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day!! Made me smile! You are blessed!” another comment read.

Fans Had Varied Opinions on Whether Dawson Looks Like Mom or Dad

Dawson is only a few months old at this point, but “Bachelor Nation” fans have already developed plenty of opinions regarding whether they think he resembles his mom or his dad more. This Instagram post with Jared twinning with his son prompted quite a few comments on that particular topic.

So far, Dawson does not seem to look like a carbon copy of either his mom or his dad. Many fans see a bit of both parents in the baby, although there does not seem to be a solid consensus on the topic at this point in time.

“Oh sorry but that baby is ALL YOU,” one fan wrote.

“Thought he looked like you from moment one!” someone else declared.

“Think he looks like the both of you,” another comment read.

“He is so cute, but I think he looks more like his mommy,” determined another supporter.

Both “Bachelor in Paradise” stars have made it obvious they are completely head-over-heels in love with their little guy. They are not in a rush to expand their family further quite yet, so it seems Dawson will continue to be lavished with love and adoration as the couple’s only child for the foreseeable future. Fans love seeing updates of the baby and his parents seem to love sharing all of his latest developments with their supporters.