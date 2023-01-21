Jared Haibon Taken to Emergency Room Following Accident at Work

Jared Haibon was taken to a local emergency room in Rhode Island on Friday, January 20, 2023, after cutting his hand open while at work. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star appeared in good spirits in videos shared by his wife Ashley Iaconetti, who provided a few updates on her Instagram Stories.

“He stabbed himself with a knife at work last night trying to untangle Saran Wrap,” Iaconetti captioned a photo of Haibon sitting in a hospital bed in the emergency room. Blood could be seen dripping down his hand as he waited to be seen by the doctor.

“This is the face of feeling stupid,” Iaconetti wrote, adding in arrows pointing at Haibon’s face.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haibon Received 4 Stitches in His Hand

In another post on Iaconetti’s Instagram Stories, she took a video of her husband who had gotten his hand all patched up — with four stitches.

“I’m okay. It’s my own fault,” Haibon said. In the next slide, Iaconetti shared a picture of herself holding the couple’s young son. “Dawson did not enjoy meeting dad at the ER at 11:30p.m,” she wrote.

Haibon and Iaconetti opened Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge in December 2021. Haibon is at the shop nearly every day, in the back of the house, making sure that everything gets done. Business appears to be going well for the new spot, which features options for coffee during the day and cocktails at night.

“We’re a bit overwhelmed, but so happy with the feedback we’ve gotten from everyone. I give Jared a lot of credit. He’s worked so hard making this happen and he has hired some great people – mostly college students,” Iaconetti told The Boston Globe not long after the spot had its grand opening.

Haibon Is Hoping for a More Relaxed 2023

Haibon’s hand mishap aside, he and Iaconetti are very content in Rhode Island, and don’t live far from where he grew up. The two started off living in Los Angeles, but when it came to them starting a family, they knew that they wanted to live on the east coast — Iaconetti’s family lives in Virginia.

Once they moved, they wanted to open a coffee shop, and the two are dedicated to making it a success.

“I think even if we weren’t a part of the ‘Bachelor’ franchise, just having an owner who’s willing to work and do whatever needs to be done makes all the difference any time I go into a place,” Haibon told Fox News in September 2022.

“He’s definitely the bartender, barista here, and he’s in the kitchen all the time,” Iaconetti added.

And while things have been hectic for Iaconetti and Haibon, he is hoping that things start to settle down a bit.

“In 2022, Ashley and I moved twice, opened a business, and had a baby, all within seven months. It was a lot. My New Year’s resolution is to ensure we spend quality family time together and enjoy the little moments more,” he told Bachelor Nation in December 2022.

