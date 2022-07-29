Jared Haibon Teases ‘So, We’re Going to Have Another Kid’

“Bachelor in Paradise” lovebirds Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti welcomed their first child, Dawson, in January, and they have enjoyed their parenting journey so far. Even though Dawson is just a few months old, “Bachelor Nation” fans frequently ask whether they plan to have more children. Both Haibon and Iaconetti have spoken about their plans, and he recently opened up in more detail on his Instagram stories. Can fans start a baby bump watch yet?

The Pair Wants Their Son to Have a Sibling

Haibon answered some fan questions on his Instagram stories on July 27, and one person asked, “How many kids?!” The former “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelorette” star gave a pretty lengthy answer that provided great insight into the couple’s plans. He started his answer by explaining, “So, we’re going to have another kid.” That wasn’t a pregnancy revelation, though. “Ashley really wants to have another child, she wants Dawson to have a brother or sister, which makes sense.” Haibon noted he has an older sister, and Iaconetti has a sister, and they want Dawson to have the experience of having a sibling too. Even so, the couple is not ready to head down that road yet.

“Having said that, if I’m being honest I think that I’d be ok with just having Dawson because the idea of doing what we’re doing now all over again except with a toddler, because Dawson will be a little bit older, is quite nerve-wracking,” Haibon added. He also explained that from his viewpoint, “it’s obviously up to Ash because she is the one who will be doing most of the work because she’s going to have to get pregnant again.”

Iaconetti Has a Timeframe in Mind

In June, Iaconetti answered fan questions in her Instagram stories and she was asked what she thought the ideal age gap would be for her kids. “I want Dawson to be able to talk pretty well before having a second,” she noted. “Jared and I are both 2.5 years apart from our siblings and I think that’s a great age gap for siblings and parents. We’ll start trying midway through 2023,” she shared. More recently, Iaconetti answered a similar question via her Instagram stories once again. “Do you want more kiddoes even though pregnancy was so difficult for you?” a fan asked. Iaconetti responded, “*Sigh* Yes, but at this point it’s mostly for Dawson’s sake. I want him to have a sibling. I want our nuclear family to have the same vibe/chemistry that Jared and I were blessed to [grow] up with.”

Iaconetti also admitted, “I’m so mind boggled how people do life with multiple kids and work. MIND BOGGLED. I also can’t imagine how incredibly difficult it’s going to be for me to be pregnant if I have HG again (which I probably will) with a little kid to take care of.” As the “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted, she struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy with Dawson. She has been honest about not enjoying pregnancy and wanting to give her body a break before going through it all again.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars are not only in the early stages of raising Dawson, they’re facing another move. They decided to sell the house they purchased in late 2021 so they can move closer to the coffee shop Haibon runs, so they can have a better work/family balance. The pair certainly has a lot going on right now, so fans can see why they are not rushing in trying to expand their family. For now, it sounds as if that’s still the plan to have one more child, but not quite yet.