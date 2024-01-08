Jason Mesnick’s Wife Had Issues at Golden Wedding But Didn’t Want to Name Names

The wife of a former “Bachelor” said in a revealing video that she didn’t think everyone at the “golden wedding” wanted to talk to her because there were more famous people in the room.

Molly Mesnick, the wife of former “Bachelor” Jason Mesnick, attended the “golden wedding” with her husband. “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner married New Jersey widow Theresa Nist on January 4 before a television audience.

Although she wrote on Instagram that she had the “best time,” Mesnick spoke about the unnamed people in the video, which initially ran on her Instagram story but was shared elsewhere.

According to their website, Jason and Molly Mesnick run a real-estate company together. They live in the Seattle area, and they have two children together. “Now working as a team, Jason and Molly, have made it a passion to help people get into their dream homes,” their website says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Molly Mesnick Says in the Video That Some People Seemed Like They Wanted to Find ‘a More Famous Person in the Room’

In the video, Molly Mesnick said she was “the fly on the wall” at the golden wedding, adding, “It was really interesting to watch and see, I don’t know, um, how would I, I am not going to call anybody out because that’s not what I’m going to do. There’s just, it’s just like when you go up to someone because there was people I didn’t know.”

She said that she genuinely wants to meet people and get to know them but there’s some people “you go up to” who weren’t that interested.

According to Mesnick, she would say, “Hi, I’m Molly, I was on the show forever ago, it’s so nice to meet you; you guys look great.”

She then described the response she received from some people.

“And they didn’t care. They just wanted to say hi and then maybe go find, I don’t know, a more important person in the room, um, a more famous person in the room.”

“There were people who you could tell, I don’t know, weren’t interested. They just wanted to be seen and heard; and that’s just not me. I’m just not like that. I just genuinely wanted to meet people and get to know them or whatever,” she said.

Mesnick added: “That’s okay; it’s fresh for some of these people . . . I was on the show 15 years ago. I am sure in 15 years time, then they’ll be able to have a conversation with someone who can’t do anything for them.”

Outside of that, though, she said, “We did have some really great interactions.”

Molly Mesnick Also Shared Photos From the Golden Wedding

Molly Mesnick also shared some photos from behind the scenes at the wedding. “It’s been a loooooooooong time since we’ve participated in anything Bachelor,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“At first, I felt very out of my element & slightly uncomfortable. We don’t live in that world anymore. There were so many people from the show I didn’t know. Younger, cooler, prettier, all the things, but we did meet some really really really incredible people and ended up having the best time!” she added.

“I’ll give you a whole recap in my stories later (this old lady is too tired to function today 😴), so for now, here are some pics!”

READ NEXT: Mentions of Former President Bill Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein Documents.