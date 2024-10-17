Jason Tartick Shares Devastating Family News Following Kat Stickler Split

Former “Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick shared some sad news with fans.

“Obviously there’s a lot going on in my personal life right now,” Tartick said on the October 14, 2024, episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast. “One thing I’m going to share that I will talk about in regards to something else that’s come up in this last few days actually. Aside from, of course, Kat and I no longer being together,” he continued.

Tartick said that a close family friend has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Results aren’t fully in, but it seems as though it might be stage IV. Very unexpected. Super healthy guy. Non-smoker, light drinker. Such a good guy. Like, such a great father. One of the best guys, you’re in a room and you’re like, ‘This guy is just the best,'” Tartick explained.

Tartick did not reveal the person’s name.

Jason Tartick’s Announcement Came Just 1 Day After He Confirmed His Split From Kat Stickler

Tartick’s podcast episode was released one day after he confirmed that he and girlfriend Kat Stickler had split.

“I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together,” Tartick wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn’t. This time, it didn’t. Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and of course, sweet MK,” he continued, with a nod to Stickler’s daughter.

“This chapter closes amicably, and another opens. I’ll be rooting for her happiness and I am also rooting for mine,” he added.

Tartick and Stickler dated for about six months before breaking things off.

Jason Tartick Split From Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2023

Prior to going to public with Stickler, Tartick had been putting himself back out there following his split from fiancee, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Bristowe and Tartick first met in late 2018 and made things official the following year. Tartick proposed to Bristowe in 2021, but the two didn’t make any solid plans to tie the knot.

“Neither of us are the most helpful right now. We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out to be honest with you,” she told E! News in October 2022.

Less than one year later, Bristowe and Tartick confirmed that they broke up.

“We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” their joint statement read.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they continued.

Bristowe is rumored to be dating Zac Clark from Bachelor Nation. Clark was previously engaged to “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams.

