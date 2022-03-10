Jason Tartick Completely Changed His Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Jason Tartick has changed his look and fans are really liking his new vibe.

The former “Bachelorette” star had been growing his hair out for the past year, but decided that it was time for a haircut. He shared the before-and-after in a TikTok that he also shared on his Instagram account.

“One year of growing this flow. I’m done with it!” Tartick wrote in the before portion of the post. He let his long hair hang loose and it nearly reached his chin. In the next clip, he showed the after, leaving his hair longer on top, but trimming it up and shortening the back and the sides.

“Chop chop,” he captioned the post that he shared on Instagram, adding the scissors emoji.

Tartick Asked His Fans if They Preferred His Hair ‘Long or Shorter’

At the end of his TikTok, Tartick asked his followers if they preferred him with long or shorter hair. The comments seem to overwhelming favor Tartick’s new look with his shorter hair. One comment in particular — from his fiancee Kaitlyn Bristowe — got lots of attention.

“Babe soda,” Bristowe commented on the post. Her comment received more than 300 likes, and many people agreed that Tartick looks really good with his shorter ‘do. Other comments came pouring in.

“Love the short!!” another Instagram user wrote.

“Omg I bet Kaitlin is dying over it,” a second person commented.

“Handsome either way, but shorter in my opinion,” a third comment read.

“Looks great both ways, but you have such a classic look to you with the shorter hair,” someone else added.

Another social media user said that Tartick looked “like two different people” in his before-and-after TikTok video.

Tartick & Bristowe Are Planning to Get Married in October 2022

Tartick and Bristowe got engaged in May 2021 after dating for two years, according to Us Weekly. Three months later, the “Bachelorette” host told the outlet that she and Tartick had set a date, and were moving ahead with their wedding plans.

“Our wedding plans are good. We have created a guest list. We have created a website. We have a date set. So, we’re [doing] all the right things,” Bristowe said. Two months later, however, Tartick shared an update with People magazine and said that the date wasn’t yet set in stone.

“Wedding planning, it’s going awesome. We have an idea of our target date but it’s not locked in yet. We have an idea of where we want to do it, we know when we want to do [it], and now details and lists are home together and the foundation is being built for the wedding,” he told the outlet, adding that the soiree would be “Great Gatsby” themed.

The plan does seem to be October 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple currently resides, People reports. Of course, that gives Tartick seven months to grow out his hair if he wants to have long hair at his wedding — but the jury may still be out on that.

