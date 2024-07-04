‘Bachelor’ on Franchise Alum’s New Romance: ‘Happiest He’s Ever Been’

Former “The Bachelorette” contestant Jason Tartick recently went public with his new romance, and Bachelor Nation has been buzzing about it.

Tartick and TikTok star Kat Stickler seem head-over-heels for one another and they are no longer hiding how they feel about one another. Apparently, Tartick is now the “happiest he’s ever been.”

Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall shared what he has heard about Tartick’s current state of mind in an episode of his podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall Declared Jason Tartick’s Incredibly Happy With Kat Stickler

During the June 27 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, the topic of Tartick and his new relationship with Stickler came up. Viall shared, “I’m really happy for Jason. I’ve heard that he’s incredibly happy.”

Viall continued, “I’ve heard it’s the happiest he’s ever been, and I’m really excited for him.”

The former “Bachelor” star did not reveal any specifics regarding who relayed information to him regarding Tartick’s happiness. It did not sound as if Viall and Tartick had spoken about things directly with one another as of yet.

During the podcast segment on “The Viall Files” where the group talked about the former “Bachelorette” star, Viall emphasized repeatedly that he’s heard Tartick’s in a great place now. “He seems really at peace,” the podcast host added.

Viall also shared a handful of complimentary things about Tartick himself. “I’ve always enjoyed Jason’s company. He’s a good dude.”

He added that Tartick is “One of the few people that I will go to and ask a question or two from Bachelor Nation. I think he’s a high-character guy. I really like him.”

“It’s great to see him happy. This is all to say, he seems really happy. I’ve heard he’s happy. I’m happy he’s happy,” continued “The Viall Files” host.

Viall Added That Tartick’s Heart Seems ‘Full’

As the group wrapped up talking about Tartick and Stickler, Viall shared, “I look forward to meeting his new girlfriend. I have not met her, but really happy for them.”

The former “Bachelor” lead finished by noting Tartick’s “heart does seem full, fuller than ever.”

While the two men never appeared on any “Bachelor” franchise shows together, they do share a connection. Viall was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

As Us Weekly noted in March 2023, Viall and Bristowe developed a relationship before she started filming. She ended her season engaged to Shawn Booth, with Viall as the runner-up.

Viall and Bristowe maintained a fairly friendly relationship post-“Bachelorette,” and Bristowe started dating Tartick after her engagement to Booth ended. Bristowe and Tartick eventually got engaged but announced their split in August 2023.

Bristowe and Viall seemed mostly friendly with each other in the years after “The Bachelorette.” However, they have thrown barbs toward one another from time to time.

Us Weekly shared that this back-and-forth intensified over the past year or so. Now, the animosity has progressed to where they no longer seem particularly friendly.

As Viall talked about Tartick during his recent podcast episode, he never directly mentioned Bristowe.