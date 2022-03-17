Jason Tartick Reveals Ultimatum He Was Given After Kaitlyn Bristowe’s NSFW Podcast

Jason Tartick found himself in an awkward situation after his fiancé, “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, talked about their sex life on her podcast.

In an interview with Page Six, the former corporate banker revealed his boss at the time gave him an “ultimatum,” and that it didn’t fly with him so he quit his job of 10 years.

“Kaitlyn made a funny confession on her podcast about the first time we hooked up, which was this fully clothed, intimate moment,” Tartick told the outlet. “It put me in this position where I either had to restart my entire career outside of the bank, or restart my brand within the bank. My boss said, ‘No more social media, no more podcasts, no more side hustle, nothing.’ And so as a result of that, I [left].”

Later in the interview, Tartick admitted that it was “tough” to appear on reality TV and “come out of it clean.”

On his LinkedIn page, Tartick now describes himself as an “Ex-Banker gone Entrepreneur.” He is an investor, speaker, host of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, and founder of the consulting company, Restart.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Detailed Her First Sexual Experience With Jason Tartick

Instagram While they appeared on separate seasons of ABC’s dating show, Bristowe and Tartick met through their roles on “The Bachelor” franchise. They began dating in early 2019, just a few months after Bristowe ended her engagement to her “Bachelorette” fiance, Shawn Booth.

In a 2019 reveal on her “Off the Vine” podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about her “hot and heavy” first sexual encounter with Tartick.

“I was on my period,” Bristowe revealed, per Women’s Health. “This is a natural thing for women. We don’t have to act like it’s weird… I was like ‘Yo, let’s just dry hump.’ So we did. Literally, I had pants on. We were fully clothed and hot and heavy. In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm. So yah, it was good.”

That’s not the only NSFW thing Bristowe has said about Tartick. In January 2022, the former “Bachelorette” star shocked fans with a racy Instagram comment aimed at her man.

“I love your personality,” Bristowe captioned a pic of her and Tartick, per Us Weekly. “But that d*ck is a nice bonus.”

Bristowe Has Admitted Her TMI Talk is ‘Inappropriate’

Days after her “period” story, Bristowe admitted that she may have shared too much about her personal life. During a subsequent “Off the Vine” podcast, she explained that her live pod was “inappropriate” — and fueled by tequila shots.

According to People, Bristowe admitted that even she was stunned when she read her racy words in article form after outlets began reporting on it.

“When I read it as the article, I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s a lot. I don’t want my family reading that,’” she said. “But in the moment, it’s so funny because it’s a confession and the whole room is laughing. I think people were like, ‘Damn, that’s gross,’ but I’m like, ‘You kind of had to be there.’”

Bristowe also admitted that she should “maybe reel it in” when talking about her personal life with Tartick.

READ NEXT: Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Wedding Update