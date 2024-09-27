Fans Worry a Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Is Single Again

Fans are concerned that the romance involving a former “The Bachelorette” star and popular TikTok creator may have fizzled out. In June, Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler went public on Instagram with their romance.

However, fans of the duo are asking questions after noticing some social media changes.

“Welp if yall are on to it that means something is up and it’s probably true,” quipped one Reddit user in the “Bachelor Nation” subreddit.

Jason Tartick & Kat Stickler Haven’t Posted Together Lately

Some “The Bachelorette” fans started to worry about the state of Tartick and Stickler’s romance after sensing a change in their social media patterns.

It doesn’t appear that anything has necessarily changed on Tartick’s Instagram page.

Tartick still has his “Hard Launch” Instagram post with Stickler pinned to the top of his Instagram page. In addition, his most recent Instagram post including Stickler was shared on September 16, when he visited her in Florida.

Currently, the last post on Stickler’s Instagram page that includes a focus on Tartick is from August 30. Fans know via other posts they have been together since then, though.

However, Stickler attended a charity gala event with Tartick on September 8. Although the initial photo in her Instagram post about the event doesn’t include Tartick, the second picture does.

Some fans wonder if Stickler not having anything pinned or more current including him on her page is a sign of trouble. It also appears the two have done less commenting on one another’s Instagram posts than is typical.

Fans and critics of the pair have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts.

“I think something is up. Maybe he was like actually we need to pump the brakes, like they went SO hard so fast which literally never is smart in the history of the world,” one Redditor noted in the “Bachelor Nation” subreddit.

“Something is definitely up. Abrupt stop to posting, liking and commenting when he took that trip. Something must have happened. She has roses in the background of her recent video,” another Reddit user commented.

“You know, yesterday I commented on a similar post on the other sub saying that I think they’re probably just busy and it’s fine, but I’m starting to think there’s something to this,” admitted another commenter.

Someone else added, “I think they did [split]. I was bored and invested in them, I know sue me. I think they are so cute together, hope they can work it out!”

“All I’m saying is reddit always gets it first,” pointed out another Redditor.

“They aren’t commenting on each other’s pics anymore (except him generically wishing her mom a happy bday) so I feel like you might be onto something,” read a separate Reddit response.

One of Tartick’s Instagram followers asked, “Where is the Q & A at [that] was supposed to come out this month??”

Another Instagram follower questioned, “Where has @katstickler been? 👀”

Other Fans Believe All Is Well Between Tartick & Stickler

On the other hand, a fair number of the couple’s fans think things are fine between the two.

“Yall are nuts. They posted each other within the last week. She lives in Florida (where they are literally experiencing hurricanes) and he lives in Nashville so they don’t see each other every [expletive] day,” someone countered.

“You know they’re long distance, right?? Lol. They can go 3 [weeks] at a time before seeing each other,” a fan noted on Reddit.

“People attacked them for featuring each other heavily on their accounts in the beginning, now they’re asking if they broke up because they toned down on the oversharing. They can’t win lol,” someone else shared.

An Instagram post from Tartick on September 26 was liked by Stickler, which seems to be a good sign. In addition, Tartick liked Stickler’s September 26 Instagram post, as well.

One of Tartick’s recent Instagram posts showed interactions that seemed to signal all was well with Stickler, as well.

On September 20, Tartick shared a video on his Instagram page that mentioned he greeted “The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin with a handshake, which he said put him immediately into the “friend zone.” He received plenty of supportive comments in response, some which referenced Stickler.

Tartick responded with a heart emoji to a commenter who wrote, “That’s okay, because Kat is the one you’ve been waiting for.” He did the same in response to a comment that read, “Thank god because we love Kat.”

Heavy reached out to representatives for both Stickler and Tartick for comment. Neither rep has responded as of this writing.