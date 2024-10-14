‘The Bachelorette’ Star Shares Heartbreaking Post After Confirming Breakup

A former“The Bachelorette” star shared a heartbreaking post confirming his split and it has people talking. Jason Tartick and TikTok creator Kat Stickler both took to their Instagram Stories on October 12 to confirm they had broken up.

Both Stickler and Tartick indicated the split was amicable, and both seemed quite sad about it. Neither shared details regarding the reasons for the split, or revealed exactly when they ended their romance.

“Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed,” Tartick shared.

Jason Tartick Admitted He Loves Hard & Falls in Love Quickly

In an Instagram Story posted on October 12, Tartick confirmed his split from Stickler. His post came shortly after Stickler addressed the split on her Instagram Stories.

“I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together,” Tartick wrote.

He continued, “It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn’t. This time, it didn’t.”

Tartick also shared he would “forever be grateful” for Stickler, as well as for her daughter, MK.

In August, Stickler shared a video on her TikTok and Instagram pages showing how close MK and Tartick had become.

In the video, Stickler and her daughter were waiting at the airport to pick up Tartick. When the little girl spotted him, she raced to him and he scooped her up.

After Stickler posted the video, Tartick commented, “This video is everything. I love you both.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Added He Was Rooting for Stickler’s Happiness

Tartick noted in his Instagram Story, “This chapter closes amicably, and another opens.” Stickler also shared in her breakup post that the couple’s split was amicable.

Both Stickler and Tartick have made changes to their social media pages regarding posts that referenced their relationship. So far, however, neither of them has entirely deleted posts including the other.

In his post, Tartick added, “I’ll be rooting for her happiness and I am also rooting for mine.”

A screenshot of Tartick’s post was shared in the “Bachelor Nation” subreddit and garnered considerable attention.

“I thought they were good together and seemed similar. I was kinda hoping this would be the one for both of them. I’m hoping neither cheated. Her video seemed off when she said the word(s) ‘it was amicable,'” one Redditor noted.

“I think it simply came down to distance. She is a mother with responsibilities and she has to put her first. She can’t leave at the drop of a hat and it doesn’t seem he’s settling down there. I think he probably told her that and she made the best decision for the child despite the fact that she loved him,” suggested another Redditor.

“My take is it was likely too much too soon and the relationship burned out. They seemed to move way too fast, which is a recipe for a relationship to implode,” someone else commented.

“I have noticed couples always say it’s ‘amicable’ until one [of] them starts yapping on a podcast and the real tea comes out. Let’s see if they’re still ‘amicable’ in 6 months. My .02,” read a different Redditor’s take.