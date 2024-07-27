‘Bachelorette’ Winner Marries in Tennessee Several Years After Broken Engagement

A former winner of “The Bachelorette” is now a married man. Jed Wyatt and Ellen Decker wed on July 20, and several Bachelor Nation alums were in attendance.

Wyatt was previously on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” and he received her final rose. The two got engaged, but off-screen, the relationship quickly imploded.

As E! News noted on July 24, Wyatt faced a whirlwind of criticism after filming season 15 of “The Bachelorette.” His former girlfriend, Haley Stevens, alleged they were still dating when he did the show. He insisted they were not dating exclusively at the time.

It was also alleged he only did “The Bachelorette” to further his music career.

Stevens has since married Brown’s brother, Patrick. The former “Bachelorette” lead is engaged to Adam Woolard.

Jed Wyatt & Ellen Decker Wed in Tennessee

On July 21, Decker shared a photo from her wedding day on her Instagram page. “7.20.24 the best day of our lives and the beginning of this new chapter together 💍🫶🥹,” she wrote in the caption.

The bride also teased, “wedding spam is coming!!”

E! News shared that the couple married at The Woodlands at Five Gables in Tennessee. The bride’s wedding dress was strapless, and Wyatt wore a white tuxedo with black accents.

The wedding ceremony took place outdoors in a garden with a floral arch, and the reception was indoors.

Former “Bachelorette” contestants Garrett Powell and Dylan Barbour appeared to be groomsmen in Wyatt’s wedding. Both men were contestants during Brown’s season. Barbour’s wife, Hannah Godwin, whom he met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” was a guest at the wedding, too.

In the comments section of Decker’s Instagram post, Powell commented, “So happy for you two! Y’all are the best. @quinn_rose and I love you both so much!”

Powell also shared some photos from the wedding on his Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote, “Crazy to look back and see how everything worked out exactly how it was supposed to. God’s timing never fails.”

He added, “Congratulations @jedwyatt on marrying your dream girl, and thank you for always being there for me through some tough, tough times. Love you brother.”

Former “Bachelor” contestant Tammy Ly commented, “Ah!!! Congratulations!”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Still Have Strong Feelings About Wyatt

Fans had mixed reactions to Wyatt’s wedding news in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Unlike most of you, I’m genuinely happy for Jed. He’s unproblematic, and some of you need to get over the past for real. He has done WAY less than Hannah after the show…but some of yall like to ignore that part,” one Redditor commented.

Another Reddit user responded, “Unproblematic? He went on the show to get famous and lied to Hannah for the whole season and went as far as to end the season with her. Proposed, [if I recall correctly]? Gross.”

Another Redditor quipped, “Will he be serenading his bride?”

As “The Bachelorette” fans may recall, Wyatt was an aspiring country artist during Brown’s season. He serenaded her with his guitar more than once, including during the final rose ceremony.

“I like that contestants build true friendships and 5 years down the road they attend each others weddings,” read another Reddit comment.

“My problem with Jed was never what he did, just how he went about it,” suggested another poster.