Jenn Tran Admits She Was Turned Off By 1 Thing About ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor

Jenn Tran‘s revealed that something about one of her guys on “The Bachelorette” gave her “the ick.”

In an August 1, 2024 interview on the “Viall Files” podcast, the 26-year-old ABC star admitted that her self-eliminated suitor Aaron Erb turned her off with a piece of jewelry that he wore.

When asked if something about the guys gave her “the ick,” Tran referred to a pearl choker that Erb often wears. “I feel bad if I say it. I’m just gonna say the pearl necklace,” she replied. “Very interesting choice. Very Interesting choice.”

After it was jokingly suggested that maybe a girl that Erb babysat for made the piece for him or maybe it was his Grandma’s necklace, Tran replied, “Oh that would be cute. Okay, maybe I should have asked questions instead of judging. My bad.”

Viall assured her, “It’s definitely not his grandma’s and I don’t think he’s a babysitter.”

Well before he joined Bachelor Nation, Erb, 29, rocked the pearl choker in photos posted on his Instagram page. In a video shared in January, he paired the pearls with a beaded ankle bracelet as he jumped into a pool. I

n July, he answered a fan on TikTok who asked him, “I need an explanation for the pearl necklace please” on it. The answer is simple,” he wrote. “I just kinda like ‘em 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

Jenn Tran Also Addressed the ‘Prop’ Aaron Erb Brought to the Show

Erb was the topic of conversation elsewhere in Tran’s podcast interview. Viall noted that the military veteran “brought a prop” with him before suddenly leaving the show for fighter pilot training. The podcast host went so far as to suggest that Erb owed Tran an apology for wasting her time.

Tran referred to the self-help book Erb gave to his rival, Devin Strader, because he felt he didn’t have enough “depth” to be with a girl like Jenn. The book, titled “Principles for Self-Growth” by Dr. Brandon O’Connor does not appear to be a real book title, according to TV Line. The book stunt also reminded fans of a previous “Bachelorette” scene with Erb’s twin brother, Noah, in which his rival Bennett Jordan gave him a book on emotional intelligence during Tayshia Adams’ season

Tran told Viall she didn’t “disagree” that Erb wasted her time. “I think, like, him doing what he did, like the whole book thing, I wouldn’t have thought anything of it if it hadn’t already been done by his brother.”

Jenn Tran Was Angered By Aaron Erb’s Exit Bombshell

Tran told Viall she was fine with Erb’s reason for leaving the show three weeks in. In Episode 3, the aerospace engineer received a call from his Air Force supervisor to inform him that his fighter pilot training dates were set. He was given one day to decide what to do.

“I had a dream of being a fighter pilot my entire life and I got a call,” he told Tran. “Pilot training dates are happening, and they pretty much said, ‘We’re not holding these. Either you come back right away, or the dream is over.’”

Tran agreed that Erb should go. But before he left, he told her some of the other guys weren’t on the show for the right reasons. Erb refused to name any of the guys and left it to “The Bachelorette” star to figure it out. In a confessional, Tran described the conversation as “disingenuous” and “cruel.”

Speaking on Viall’s podcast, Tran said that while she was “happy” for Erb to pursue his dream, she wasn’t happy with how he left things with her.

“When he was like, ‘oh I have something to tell you’ and he didn’t just fully tell me who it was, it was like then in that moment you’re doing it for your own reasons,” she said. “Like, that felt selfish for me because you are putting a damper on my journey for what reason? Because if you truly thought that I could figure it out for myself, then you would’ve just let me figure it out for myself. You wouldn’t have to tell me a thing. So, it felt very selfish at the moment. And then it just made me angry because then I had to address it and I didn’t need that. “