Jenn Tran’s Ex Issues Public Apology

Following the finale of “The Bachelorette,” one of Jenn Tran’s exes issued a public apology. Aaron Erb received some negative feedback for a “victory lap” Reel he made after learning of Tran and Devin Strader’s split.

“I just wanted to talk about The Bachelorette really quick. For the first, and probably last, time ever because it’s in the past and doesn’t affect me anymore. However, enough of you commented on my little ‘victory lap’ reel today saying how insensitive and not the time it was,” he said in a candid video shared to Instagram on September 4.

“I just wanted to say, that was for me. How misunderstood and judged I was — pretty much the entire time I was on the show for being involved with drama and nobody really understanding my side of anything because it wasn’t shown — it felt vindicating how everything played out,” he explained, before adding that he didn’t want to “kick someone when they are down.”

Erb eliminated himself from the season week 3 due to a feud he had with Strader.

Aaron Erb Posted a TikTok About Jenn Tran & Devin Strader’s Split

On September 4, Erb decided to post a TikTok about Tran and Strader’s split. He had been skeptical of Strader throughout the season and did feel as though he was right after things played out the way they did. Tran and Strader got engaged on the finale of her season after she proposed to him, making “Bachelorette” history. However, the two broke up a couple of months later.

On the “After the Final Rose” special, Tran told host Jesse Palmer that it was Strader who broke things off.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way. He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore,” she explained.

For Erb, he saw it all coming from the beginning.

“Tried to warn everybody how bad this dude was when all I had to do was shut up and let him do it himself,” he posted on TikTok.

“I rly tried to bite my tongue… Jenn from all of us men; we’re sorry, you truly deserved better,” he wrote in the caption.

‘Bachelorette’ Fans Supported Aaron Erb & Appreciated His Apology

After watching Erb’s public apology, dozens of “Bachelorette” fans took to the comments section of his post to react. The majority of the feedback on this post was positive. Some people appreciated what he had to say while others think he didn’t owe anyone an apology.

“BOOM! You completely hit it on the nail! I could tell Devin was an actor from the beginning! Pisses me off when ppl go on that show with bad intentions but ride the ride as long as they can. There were so many other phenomenal men on there that she would have been so happy with. I celebrate you using your voice,” one person wrote.

“No need to apologize! You had it all figured out,” someone else added.

“Thanks for being a gentleman and I’m sorry I myself judged you. This was a good lesson for all, beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing,” a third comment read.

“Aaron you absolutely called it when you gave Devin that book. He in fact, was NOT ready for the real thing – he has some growing to do yet! What I saw from the show, is that you are a good judge of character,” a fourth fan said.

