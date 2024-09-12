Fans Think Jenn Tran Is Dating Her Ex After ‘Golden’ Post

Jenn Tran has been spending time with Jonathon Johnson, whom she met on her season of “The Bachelorette.” The two have been posting TikTok videos together and fans have been wondering if they rekindled their romance after the show aired.

On September 7, Tran made a TikTok in response to a fan comment calling Johnson “golden.”

“The man makes some valid points,” she captioned the video. In it, she and Johnson did a voiceover from “The Kardashians.” Fans reacted in the comments section, many confused about the status of Tran and Johnson’s relationship.

Tran proposed to Devin Strader on the finale of her season, but the two split shortly thereafter. Since the “After the Final Rose” episode aired on September 3, Tran’s been on a whirlwind journey. When filming ended, she boarded a plane to New York City after accepting an offer to join season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Now that she’s back in Los Angeles, she’s been spending some time with Johnson — who lives in the area.

Many ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Want Jenn Tran & Jonathon Johnson to Date (Again)

Many “Bachelorette” fans have been Johnson stans for months, falling in love with him and hoping that he was the person that Tran chose on the finale of her season. Things didn’t work out that way, however, that could change since Tran and Strader are no more.

Quite a few fans took to the comments section of Tran’s recent TikTok to respond to her and Johnson reconnecting post-show.

“Ya’ll should be together! The way he looks at you,” one person wrote.

“I always loved how silly they were together on the show,” someone else added.

“If y’all don’t get engaged like NOW,” a third comment read.

“Can you just please say you’re together already,” a fourth TikTok user said.

Johnson has also shared some fun videos that he and Tran have made together over the past couple of days, which have only fueled the dating rumors.

Jenn Tran Says She Doesn’t ‘Regret’ Her Time on ‘The Bachelorette’

Although things didn’t work out they way she planned, Tran is still grateful for her experience on the hit ABC show.

“I’ve grown so much through the journey that I’m such a different person now than I was in it,” she told People magazine.

“I have a new sense of confidence and this empowerment, and so watching it all back, there were definitely certain situations with [the guys] that I was very enlightened by after the fact and I was like, ‘Oh, now I can pinpoint exactly what wrong here and why I felt this way or why I didn’t stand up for myself,'” she continued.

She went on to say that she doesn’t have “any regrets with the whole journey.”

“I think everything played out the way exactly it was supposed to play out and I’m so happy about it. Along the way, all the mistakes I made and stuff like that, I own those and I’m happy to learn from them, and so I don’t have regrets about anything,” she added.

