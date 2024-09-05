Jenn Tran Reflects on Her Proposal Airing: ‘It Needed to Be Done’

“The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran has opened up about the difficult finale everybody watched on September 3. One major criticism many viewers had was that ABC aired the proposal segment after Tran confronted her former fiance, Devin Strader.

Now, Tran says she knew that ABC would show the pre-filmed proposal. In fact, she wanted it to be shown and she wanted Strader to have to sit through seeing it.

Jenn Tran Knew ABC’s Plan Ahead of Time

On September 4, Glamour published an interview with Tran. Regarding ABC airing the proposal, she said she knew it was coming.

“They walked me through the game plan and everything,” Tran explained.

ABC aired the pre-taped proposal footage after Tran talked about Strader ending the engagement. He was on stage awkwardly sitting next to her as it was shown to viewers.

Tran admitted, “I guess I just didn’t know how heavy I would be feeling in the moment, just seeing [Devin] again and having that conversation that we had.”

She told Glamour, “I was very, very anxious that night and so my emotions were just all over the place from the beginning.” Tran cried as she talked with host Jesse Palmer about the situation, and cried heavily as the proposal aired.

“It was a very hard thing to do to watch it back with him,” Tran acknowledged. However, she added, “I also knew that it needed to be done because I wanted him to watch that part.”

Tran went on to explain why she wanted Strader to watch the proposal. “He just says things all the time and I don’t even know if he’s been watching everything back and really listening to the words he’s been saying.”

She added, “His apologies have been so nonexistent.”

Because of that, Tran continued, she thought he should watch the proposal back and “listen to the words that you’re saying to me and realize why I’m so hurt by what you did.”

Even though she knew it was coming, Tran admitted she became more emotional watching it than expected.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Has Lots of ‘Processing’ to Do

Tran told Glamour she was doing good now. However, as “The Bachelorette” fans have seen, life has been a whirlwind since the finale aired.

She immediately hopped on a plane after the finale and flew to New York. On September 4, “Good Morning America” announced Tran would be a contestant on season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“It’s nice to be distracted, but I know I still have a lot of processing to do after everything that went down,” Tran said of joining “Dancing with the Stars” immediately after “The Bachelorette” finale.

Tran added, “It’s been just a wide range of emotions, but I’m mostly very, very excited for this new chapter.”

Strader didn’t say much during “The Bachelorette” finale. Even so, Tran said she feels she found the closure she needed.

Getting through it all via live television wasn’t easy, though. Watching the proposal, and being so emotional in front of everybody, was a struggle.

She explained, “I think I struggled with, ‘Do I just run offstage or is that going to make a bigger scene?'”

However, Tran added, “Once the waterworks started, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be dramatic if I just run away, so maybe I just sit here?’ I was just struggling with myself and what to do in that moment.”