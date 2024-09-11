Jenn Tran Seemingly Unbothered After Ex Shares Their Private Messages

Jenn Tran didn’t miss a beat after her ex, Devin Strader, shared new details on their breakup.

Hours after Strader shared hundreds of their text messages in an Instagram post, “The Bachelorette” star kept to “the main thing” with her “Dancing With the Stars” pro partner Sasha Farber.

In a post shared to her Instagram page, Tran joked around with Farber in a rehearsal studio as a montage of her ex Sam McKinney’s catchphrase played over and over. McKinney’s signature line on “The Bachelorette” was “Keep the main thing the main thing.”

The clip ended with a line from the movie 2004 “Mean Girls” in which Regina George (Rachel McAdams) told her friend Gretchen (Lacey Chabert) to stop trying to make the word “fetch” happen.

“Sasha and I are keeping the main thing the main thing which is why the heck I don’t know how to move my hips 😭😭,” Tran captioned the clip.

Fans reacted to commend Tran for keeping her head held high after her ex “violated” her by publicly posting their private texts.

“Jenn you were completely violated today on multiple levels, but you choose to remain happy and keep a smile on your face!! You’ll get through this, your positivity and light speaks volumes!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Our unbothered queen 👏 ,” another fan wrote.

Devin Strader Claimed He Needed to Explain His Side of the Story

Tran proposed to Strader on her “Bachelorette” finale. But during the subsequent “After The Final Rose” special, the tearful leading lady revealed that Strader ended their relationship one month prior. Tran claimed that Strader ended their relationship via phone call after ghosting her. She also claimed he began “pulling away” from her as soon as they left Hawaii, where their proposal was filmed.

Strader was then brought onstage. He remained stone-faced as he admitted he didn’t live up to Tran’s expectations in their relationship.

After a week of social media silence, Strader posted a 13-minute Instagram video to explain his side of the story. Strader said he wanted to “take accountability and apologize for some of the things” that he wasn’t able to say during the “After the Final Rose” special.

As he shared screenshot after screenshot of text messages between him and Tran, Strader said in a voiceover, “I think that will show a little perspective from my side as well as from a relationship standpoint.” Some of the texts seemed to prove that Strader did try to have an in-person conversation with Tran, only for her to tell him not to bother coming to L.A. if he was just going to break up with her.

Strader highlighted a text he received from Tran just a few hours before they reunited onstage at “After the Final Rose.” In the text, Tran told Strader she would “never forget” the love they had and said she would always be “rooting” for him.

Hundreds of angry Bachelor Nation fans denounced Strader for sharing intimate texts from his former fiancee. Tran has not spoken publicly about the situation. Strader has since deleted the video.

Jenn Tran Is Focusing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On September 10, Tran went from a red-eyed “After the Final Rose” taping to a red-eye to New York City for the “Dancing With the Stars” cast announcement. Speaking with Good Morning America hours after “AFR,” the broken-hearted “Bachelorette” said, “I think heartbreak is the best motivator for success. I’m out for blood. I’m ready.”

She added, “I’ve actually always wanted to learn how to dance, so this is kind of like a dream come true, honestly.”

In an interview on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, Tran raved about her already close friendship with Farber. “Off the bat, we already have such great banter, and I already feel like I’ve known him for years and years,” she gushed. “So, we are starting off on a really great, like I’m so excited to just like hang out with him and like and just like have this friendship and it’s going to be really good.”