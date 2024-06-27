‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Think Jenn Tran Spoiled Her Season Ending

Jenn Tran leads the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres on July 8. Ahead of the first episode of season 21 airing on ABC, Tran joined Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast to share a few teasers. Did she accidentally spoil the outcome of her season? Some fans think so.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenn Tran Referenced Getting Engaged

During the June 26 episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Cooper revealed that as soon as Tran arrived for the podcast, she was itching for tequila shots.

“The Bachelorette” star admitted all of the buzz, frequently negative, about her season surprises her. “I think that you just can’t win,” she admitted.

Tran quipped, “She wants to take shots. It’s like, God forbid, I wanna take a shot. I didn’t know that once you get engaged, you can’t take a shot.”

Quite a few fans of “The Bachelorette” immediately picked up on that snippet. The way Tran spoke sounded like a confirmation she’s currently an engaged woman.

She immediately added, “Or once you find love, you can’t take a shot.” That wording also suggests Tran believes she found love during her journey.

As the ladies talked about her experiences as “The Bachelorette” so far, Tran shared, “I’m honestly really excited for everyone to just see it.”

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “I feel like this whole chapter in my life like happened and I haven’t seen anything about it yet. So it’s like, did it really happen or not?”

‘The Bachelorette’ Seasons Usually End With an Engagement

Shortly after the podcast episode release, “The Bachelorette” fans took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to discuss the “engaged” slip.

Some fans pointed out that in nearly every season of “The Bachelorette,” going back to Trista Sutter, the season ended with an engagement. As Life & Style previously noted, the one “Bachelorette” exception was Jen Schefft in season 3.

With “The Bachelor,” the results of the final rose ceremony have been more varied over the years. The lead usually proposes to his final rose recipient, but that has not always been the case.

Given the history of “The Bachelorette” proposals, some fans find it highly unlikely Tran did not accept a proposal at the final rose ceremony.

Spoilers shared by blogger and podcaster Reality Steve on May 31 revealed the details he says he confirmed about Tran’s ending.

“The point of the show is to get engaged so I don’t think that’s a spoiler,” one Redditor suggested.

Another Redditor countered, “Nah it’s definitely a spoiler, for so many seasons they try to build drama around if they’ll actually get engaged by implying the lead or their final choices could walk away/say no.”

“Anything that makes it on call her daddy has been approved by production. That also makes me think that it’s going to be obvious she gets engaged on the show,” commented someone else.

After Cooper posted a video clip of the podcast episode on Instagram, “The Bachelorette” fans shared their enthusiasm for Tran’s season.

One commenter gushed, “HERE FOR JEN!!! I’m not going to lie I was a little disappointed at first that she was the next bachelorette but after following her for a while and getting to see more of her I am super excited! She seems so fun and so kind!”

“This will be the first season I watch in years. I love everything I’ve seen of Jen,” wrote another Instagram user.

Someone else added, “She seems so sweet and fun! Excited for her!!”