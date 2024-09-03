Is Jenn Tran Still Engaged After ‘Bachelorette’ Finale?

Viewers will find out Jenn Tran’s current status during the September 3 finale of “The Bachelorette,” and it’s shaping up to be a wild evening.

Blogger and podcaster Reality Steve shared spoilers regarding Tran’s ending shortly after filming ended. However, hours ahead of the last episode airing, he provided major updates. There has been a change to what happens, and fans have lots to say about it.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” ahead!

Jenn Tran Is No Longer Engaged, According to Reality Steve

Heading into “The Bachelorette” finale for Tran’s season, Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg remain. In a May 31 Instagram post, Reality Steve revealed that Tran chose Strader and they got engaged.

Now, however, Tran’s status has changed, per a new report from Reality Steve.

During the September 3 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup” podcast, he shared updated spoilers for “The Bachelorette” finale.

“Devin broke up with Jenn post filming,” Reality Steve revealed in his podcast. He added, “Now, I don’t know when it happened. And I also don’t know the reason for it.”

“I feel so sorry for Jenn because she probably feels embarrassed…She’ll be ok eventually,” a “Bachelorette” fan wrote in “The Bachelor” subreddit after learning of the updated spoilers.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been pre embarrassed for an ATFR in my life. Pro Jenn, ick. Dodged a bullet but HIM dumping HER? No,” added another fan.

“I’m going to get downvoted to [expletive] for saying this but … good for Devin,” countered another Reddit user.

That poster continued, “I can’t imagine staying with somebody who I told I didn’t want to be a second choice, who clearly made me a second choice when the person they loved didn’t love them back.”

Rumors Swirled Something Between Tran & Strader May Have Changed

The day before revealing the update on Tran’s status, Reality Steve addressed speculation that had been swirling.

During the September 2 episode of his “Daily Roundup” podcast, Reality Steve said, “I’m very well aware of what’s been said for the last, I don’t know, three weeks, four weeks.”

He noted, “There are a lot of people that think that Jenn and Devin have broken up post-filming. That could be true. It also could not be true. I’m just here to tell you, I don’t know.”

Reality Steve continued, “I’m very well aware of what people have been following. I’ve seen all of her likes on Instagram. I have heard the rumors that Devin’s friends are telling TikTok gossip mongers that they’re broken up. Very well may be true.”

The blogger and podcaster acknowledged he didn’t know Tran’s status for certain during his September 2 podcast.

However, Reality Steve subsequently gathered enough information to report the couple ended their engagement during his September 3 podcast.

As he spilled the beans on Strader’s split from Tran, Reality Steve noted, “I do not know why he broke it off with her.”

He added, “I can’t imagine him looking good in any of this, because this is a guy that essentially love-bombed Jenn from hometown dates on.”

“The Bachelorette” fans will see during the September 3 three-hour finale what exactly goes down between Tran, Strader, and Shoberg.

If the engagement has ended, what caused it? Might Tran pursue one of her other men for a second chance? “The Bachelorette” spoilers signal it’s going to be a wild ride for everybody involved.