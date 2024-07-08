Jenn Tran Plays Coy on Engagement Question

Season 21 of “The Bachelorette” featuring Jenn Tran debuts on July 8, and she is ready.

Ahead of the premiere, Tran chatted with “Good Morning America” about her experience. She was asked whether her journey to find love ended with an engagement, and her response was carefully worded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenn Tran Is Happy With How Her Journey Went

During her July 8 “Good Morning America” appearance, host Lara Spencer noted that “The Bachelorette” star’s ending is “an ending you didn’t see coming for yourself.”

Spencer continued, “So, it’s only fair for us to ask, are you engaged?” The GMA host even rolled her eyes a little as she asked, which seemed an acknowledgment that she had to ask, but knew Tran likely couldn’t answer straightforwardly.

The GMA host also quipped she was “speaking on behalf of everybody” in asking.

Tran laughed and replied, “Aw, come on, you know I can’t talk about that!”

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “I have to say, the way everything played out, and the way my story worked out, it was, every single piece that happened needed to happen for me to get to where I am today.”

Tran added, “So I’m just so grateful and so happy about it all. So, I am very happy with the outcome of everything.”

During the interview, Tran also noted her journey as “The Bachelorette” was “An absolutely amazing experience.”

She also admitted plenty of “shocking” developments popped up throughout filming. “So many” things surprised her, and plenty that “We won’t see coming.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Teases a Surprise Ending

On June 29, Tran talked with E! News about how her season of “The Bachelorette” ends. As viewers saw with Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” Tran says something happens in her finale that has never happened before.

“It’s definitely a shocker of an ending. It was a shocker to myself as well,” she told E! News.

She continued, “You know, it’s not how I saw the journey ending when I first started it. So, I’m really excited for everyone to watch that back.”

There are lots of spoilers for Tran’s “Bachelorette” season swirling around online. However, details regarding the tidbit that has never happened before remain under wraps.

According to blogger and podcaster Reality Steve, Tran does end the season engaged. Reality Steve shared the final rose ceremony spoilers in a May 31 Instagram post.

In addition, Tran herself seemed to accidentally confirm she’s engaged during a podcast interview.

During the June 26 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Tran suggested she’s engaged, although it was clearly a slip in her wording.

“The Bachelorette” fans are ready to get started on Tran’s season.

One fan commented on an Instagram post on “The Bachelorette” page, “Who else has been counting down the days for this to start?”

Another wrote, “Yesss 🥹 finally time for Jenn’s season 👯‍♀️❤️✨.”