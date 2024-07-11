‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease Jenn Tran’s Mystery Man: Report

Spoilers for Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” suggest emotions will be running high all the way to the finish line. During the July 8 premiere, viewers were treated to an extended sneak peek for season 21. The preview revealed Tran would face someone from her past, and spoilers have emerged regarding the man’s identity.

Who is the mystery man who shows up and rattles Tran?

According to blogger and podcaster Reality Steve, the man is Tran’s ex-boyfriend, Matty Rossi. During the July 9 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup” podcast, he shared what he had learned about the situation.

Jenn Tran’s Ex-Boyfriend Wants to Win Her Back

The extended season 21 “Bachelorette” sneak peek aired during Tran’s premiere and was shared on the show’s Instagram page afterward. At one point during the video, Tran playfully asks, “What could go wrong?”

Next, viewers see a man walking up behind Tran. She turns to see him, gasps, and then is heard saying, “What is going on? What is he doing here? Oh my God. I can’t. I can’t do this.”

Later, Tran explains the situation to her remaining bachelors. “This morning, someone from my past flew all the way here. He wants to be with me and he wants to join this journey.”

After that, the mystery man walks into the room. Tran’s other suitors are not impressed and don’t hide their distaste for the party-crasher.

“You’re a part of the past, and I think you need to go back to the past,” one man says.

“The Bachelorette” preview also shows Tran admitting, “I’ve dated a lot of toxic men in my past, so I am nervous that history will repeat itself. I just don’t want to choose the wrong person again.”

According to Reality Steve, the man who shows up is Tran’s ex-boyfriend, Matty Rossi.

Matty Rossi Arrived Before the 4th ‘Bachelorette’ Rose Ceremony

Reality Steve shares that Rossi showed up while “The Bachelorette” was filmed in Auckland, New Zealand. He surprised Tran during the day of the fourth rose ceremony.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Tran tells the other men that someone from her past showed up during the cocktail party before the rose ceremony.

It seems Rossi sticks around for the cocktail party, but that’s all that “The Bachelorette” viewers will see of him. Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate Tran chooses not to give Rossi a rose and does not keep him around.

As Life & Style noted, Rossi hinted at his “Bachelorette” appearance after the preview aired. In a now-expired Instagram story, he shared a picture of his dog and the caption, “Can we change the channel?”

‘The Bachelorette’ Credits Her Ex-Boyfriend for a Major Accomplishment

Life & Style noted Rossi lives in Boston with his dachshund dog Kirkland. In a December 30, 2023 TikTok post by Tran, she shares some background on her relationship with Rossi.

Tran didn’t refer to Rossi by name. However, her details make it clear she’s talking about Rossi.

“The Bachelorette” star noted the day she posted the TikTok video that it was her ex-boyfriend’s birthday. Rossi’s birthday is December 30. She also calls him “Weiner Boy” because he posts his dog on social media a lot.

Tran explained how she fell hard for this guy, and he broke her heart three months later. She made an impromptu trip to Miami, Florida to mend her broken heart, and fell in love with the area.

Later, when Tran applied to physician assistant programs, she included a school in Miami. Ultimately, she was rejected by every school except the one in Miami.

“The Bachelorette” shared that she feels strongly that everything happens for a reason. Rossi left her heartbroken, which was a difficult time for her.

However, Tran said she wouldn’t have been accepted into a physician assistant program had Rossi not dumped her and inspired her impromptu trip to Miami.