Jenn Tran’s Ex Matt Rossi Calls Out Producers For Screw-Up After He Crashes ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Jenn Tran‘s ex-boyfriend made a surprise appearance on “The Bachelorette,” but he was the one surprised when he saw the footage on TV.

In July 2024, Tran’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi crashed her cast trip to Auckland, New Zealand to profess his love for her. Not only was Tran shocked to see him, but Rossi was shocked when he saw that producers had his age, city, and occupation all wrong.

In a series of posts shared on Instagram and on his Instagram stories, on July 30, Rossi posted a screenshot of a confessional from “The Bachelorette” that listed his name and other information. In the scene, he was listed as a 27-year-old Insurance Executive from Atlanta, Georgia.

“Anyone need insurance?” he captioned the shot.

But on his Instagram story, Rossi added, “Insurance executive from Atlanta is wild when I sell beer in Boston (I’m 28).” He also shared a photo of ousted “Bachelorette” season 21 contestant Matt Arnold. “If you actually need insurance this Matt can help,” Rossi wrote.

Matt Rossi Is a Brand Manager & Content Creator

Fans have been skeptical of Rossi ever since he showed up unexpectedly on Tran’s season and turned her world upside down.

According to his LinkedIn, Rossi works as a brand manager and content creator for Truly Hard Selzer products at The Boston Beer Company logo. He also has a large following on TikTok, which has fans seeing red flags.

In December 2023, long before she was cast as “The Bachelorette,” Tran posted her own TikTok video and revealed that an unnamed ex, nicknamed “Weiner Boy” due to his dog, was the reason she got into physician assistant school in Miami.

The future ABC star shared that she was “head over heels in love” with Weiner Boy and wanted to marry him, but he dumped her. Heartbroken, she headed to Miami at a friend’s suggestion and later the only PA school she got into was in Miami. ‘If Weiner Boy had never broken my heart so badly that I wanted to go to Miami, I would have never gone to Miami, I would have never applied to school in Miami and I would have never gotten into PA school,” Tran shared.

In February, Rossi confirmed on TikTok that he was indeed the “Weiner Boy” Tran referred to. Rossi’s video received over 609,000 views.

In comments to his social media posts, some accused Rossi of being a “clout chaser.”

Others felt he deserved a fair shot and blasted producers for screwing up his bio. “This was so disrespectful. How can a TV show get such basic information wrong?” one follower wanted to know.

Matt Rossi Told Jenn Tran He’s Not Ready to Let Her Go

Rossi made his debut on “The Bachelorette” after allegedly contacting producers and flying to New Zealand on his own dime. After briefly meeting host Jesse Palmer, Rossi was given a few minutes alone with Tran before her rose ceremony. The 26-year-old PA student was shocked when she saw her ex-boyfriend appear out of nowhere.

“I’m not ready to let you go and get engaged without telling you that I still have really strong feelings for you, now more than ever,” Rossi told Tran. He also floored his ex-girlfriend when he told her he was now “ready” for an engagement to her.

Tran wanted to know why Rossi didn’t tell her this before she left to be “The Bachelorette.” He insisted he did, just not in the right way. “I didn’t say it as grandly as this, I guess,” he admitted. “I really do love you,” he added. “My intentions are to be with you. I want to continue this journey together… I would love to join you for me to prove to you how much you mean to me, to express to you how much I still strongly care for you.”

Fans will see if Tran sends Rossi packing when “The Bachelorette” returns on Monday, August 5. In a preview for the episode, several of Tran’s other suitors are upset over the arrival of Rossi.