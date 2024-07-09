‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Confirm Jenn Tran’s Final 4: Report

Jenn Tran debuted as ABC’s “The Bachelorette” lead for season 21 on July 8, and spoilers indicate it will be a wild season. Some details regarding Tran’s final men already emerged, but during the premiere, one previously missing puzzle piece fell into place.

Which four men receive hometown dates according to podcaster and blogger Reality Steve? Who gets overnight dates?

Warning! Major “The Bachelorette” spoilers ahead!

Jonathan Johnson Receives a Hometown Date From Jenn Tran

(SPOILER): As suspected, I knew the season trailer would give me the answers I needed. Jonathon Johnson is the 4th hometown date and also makes it to overnights and finishes 3rd. This is him on his hometown date pic.twitter.com/wwOBfNFQJL — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 9, 2024

After the premiere aired on July 8, Reality Steve took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal a spoiler about Tran’s final four. “(SPOILER): As suspected, I knew the season trailer would give me the answers I needed,” he noted.

Reality Steve continued, “Jonathon Johnson is the 4th hometown date and also makes it to overnights and finishes 3rd. This is him on his hometown date.”

The picture “The Bachelorette” spoilers guru included in his tweet was a screengrab from the extended preview that aired during the premiere. Tran sat with Johnson on an outdoor bench, her legs resting over his.

In his July 9 blog post, Reality Steve noted that Johnson was the bachelor who arrived in a hospital robe during “The Bachelorette” introductions.

He explained of the screenshot from the preview, “That is clearly not anywhere in Australia, New Zealand, or Seattle,” where most of the episodes for Tran’s “Bachelorette” season were filmed.

Reality Steve continued, “That’s clearly someone’s home backyard. And that’s not something Jenn would wear on a 1-on-1 or group date during the season. That’s somebody’s home. So thank you ABC for putting this in the trailer. I knew you’d spoil something in your trailer that I needed. Happens every season.”

Johnson Also Receives an Overnight Date, Says Reality Steve

Reality Steve previously revealed the identities of three out of four hometown date recipients for Tran’s season. During his May 31 “Daily Roundup” podcast, he shared “The Bachelorette” spoilers that Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, and Jeremy Simon all received hometown dates.

He also shared that Strader and Shoberg were Tran’s final two men. Initially, he was uncertain whether Simon or the mystery man received the third overnight date.

Now, with his latest “Bachelorette” spoilers, Reality Steve says Simon gets eliminated after hometowns, and Johnson is eliminated after the overnight dates.

That leaves Shoberg and Strader for the final rose ceremony. According to Reality Steve, Strader and Tran left filming engaged. “The Bachelorette” spoilers indicate they are still together.

Tran has teased that something shocking happens in her finale. On June 29, she told E! News “It’s definitely a shocker of an ending.”

“It’s just not something that I expected for myself, so that’s why I think the ending is going to be a shocker for me. It’s going to be a shocker for my family,” she added.

So far, Reality Steve has not pinned down the details regarding what the shocking component of “The Bachelorette” ending is. “I assume it’ll take me a while to figure this out,” he admitted.

He noted that online there is speculation that Tran proposes to Strader, rather than let him propose to her. Reality Steve indicated it’s possible that’s the shocker, but he hasn’t confirmed that to be the case yet.