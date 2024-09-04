Bachelor Nation Alums React to Jenn Tran’s Heartbreak

“The Bachelorette” finale for Jenn Tran’s season was a wild ride for everybody involved, including Bachelor Nation alums. After Tran revealed that Devin Strader dumped her after filming ended, franchise veterans spoke out to share their perspectives on what went down.

Bachelor Nation Veterans Were Shocked by What Jenn Tran Experienced

A handful of Bachelor Nation alums were in the audience during the live segments of Tran’s “Bachelorette” finale. Former lead Rachel Recchia wiped away tears as Tran shared her heartbreak. After the finale wrapped, she took to her Instagram Stories.

Tran, Recchia, and others got together for drinks after the finale. Recchia shared one photo of Tran holding a drink and smiling, and wrote, “I love you SO MUCH. justice for my girl!!!!!”

Former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins rarely uses X, formerly Twitter, but he popped on as he watched “The Bachelorette” finale. “Jenn should have gotten up in the middle of [the] proposal showing and [given] everyone the peace sign. Walk out of that studio and never turned back,” he tweeted.

Higgins continued, “Absolutely cruel and unnecessary to make her watch that back. Cannot believe it.” He also promised he’d share his unfiltered thoughts on what happened in an episode of his “Almost Famous” podcast.

Ashley Iaconneti shared some thoughts via her Instagram Stories. In her first show-related slide, she declared that Tran deserved a chance to be “The Bachelorette” again.

“I cannot believe this. I really grew to like Devin throughout the season… they did a great job evolving his character to make us feel connected to him,” she said in another Instagram Story.

She continued, “I’m so so grossed out and disappointed by him now.”

Regarding the show airing the proposal after revealing the couple had split, Iaconetti wrote, “Good for Jenn for saying on live TV, ‘Do I really have a choice?’ when Jesse [Palmer] asked whether she was ready to see this proposal. This poor, sweet girl.”

Tran Received Loads of Support

One of Iaconetti’s followers sent her a message responding to the idea of Tran getting another shot as the lead. Iaconetti shared the message, which read, “With how they treated her the first time? She deserves so much better. That was garbage making her sit there and watch when she’s clearly already broken.”

Then Iaconetti responded, “Yeaahh, I can’t imagine she’d have any interest. I hope she finds the most incredible man in any fashion whenever the time is right for her.”

She also noted she disliked how the finale shifted from Tran’s heartbreak and the proposal footage to hyping Joan Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“The Bachelor” lovebirds Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross watched Tran’s “Bachelorette” finale, too. Biggar shared a brief Instagram Story video that panned from Strader speaking on-screen to Shallcross shaking his head, seemingly in disbelief.

“The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson tweeted simply that she was speechless and needed to “collect my thoughts and emotions.”

Some of Tran’s suitors, Sam McKinney, Thomas Nguyen, and Aaron Erb, took to social media to suggest they had been right about Strader all along.

Nguyen posted a couple of somewhat snarky Instagram Stories about the finale, but he also shared a heartfelt note, too. “Dear Jenn, thank you for representing us so well. Your story isn’t finished. I know you’ll find love.”