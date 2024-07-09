Jenn Tran Says ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Night Fight Was Way Worse Than It Looked On TV

Jenn Tran’s opening night on “The Bachelorette” featured an awkward exchange between two of her suitors that was apparently much worse than what was shown on TV.

In an interview with Us Weekly on July 8, 2024, ABC’s leading lady addressed the argument that suitors Jeremy Simon and Brian Autz had over ownership of a red sports car. In an awkward scene on the season 21 premiere, the two argued until Simon backed off and let Autz take the driver’s seat of his car.

“[It was] hundred times more awkward [than it looked],” Tran told the outlet. “I was like, ‘What do I do here?’ But when things like that happen, I really was just like, ‘I’m going to sit back and just watch this awkward moment happen and see how these boys are going to handle it for themselves’ — because I’m not really here to train anybody on how to act in a situation or potty train anybody, so I am just sitting back and seeing what happens.”

In an interview with Decider, Tran admitted she was “confused” by the car incident and chose not to intervene. “I was like, ‘I’ll let these boys battle it out.’ They can figure it out,” she said. “I’m not their mom. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do ever. I just sat there and waited until somebody made a decision.”

Jenn Tran Said the Male Drama Was a ‘Major Turnoff’

When contestant Jeremy Simon pulled up in red Corvette for the opening night meet and greet, Tran was impressed. The real estate investor revealed that he had the sports car shipped in from New York. Simon also threw the car keys over to “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer and told him, “Hey Palmer, keep it close!”

Rival contestant Brian Autz later commented on Simon’s grand entrance, saying in a confessional, “I don’t like people flexing a sports car like that.”

“It doesn’t bother me,” he added. “But me and Jenn are going to have a little joy ride in that car later, I promise you that. … I know what I’m stealing later.”

Simon later pulled Tran for a chat inside his car. Within minutes, Autz showed up with the keys in his hand and demanded time with “The Bachelorette” star. “This is my key now! I’m going to take her for a drive,” Autz teased. “This is my time with the lady.”

The two men argued for an uncomfortable moment, with Autz refusing to turn over the car keys that he stole. Simon ultimately backed down from the standoff and let Autz sit in the car with Tran.

“The Bachelorette” told Autz he made a “bold move” by kicking Simon out of his own car.

But she also told Us Weekly that the man drama was “definitely a major turnoff.”

“If two guys can’t resolve a situation quickly, if it’s going on for too long, I’m like, ‘Where are the problem-solving skills here?’” she said.

Jenn Tran Had More Awkward Moments With Jeremy Simon & Other Suitors

Tran had a few other uncomfortable moments on her opening night, another one of them involving the red car. When Simon initially pulled up in the flashy ride, he acknowledged that there’s a perception that men who drive fast cars are “overcompensating” for areas in which they are lacking. During his first meeting with Tran, he assured her he has “like, a really big penis.”

Tran revealed that Simon’s TMI was a huge turnoff. “My not-so-favorite limo entrance was someone telling me that they had a really big penis. I was like, ‘Whoa, too much too soon, buddy,’” she told Us.

Tran also appeared on “Live With Kelly and Mark” and revealed that she was not impressed with another suitor who seemingly stared at her chest the whole time he talked to her. After contestant Ricky Marinez asked Tran if she was “naked under her scrubs” when at work, she nervously laughed. Tran, a physician’s assistant student, told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that she also thought her suitor was staring at her breasts during his intro.

“I swear to God one guy was like staring at my boobs when he was talking to me for the first time so that was a little creepy,” “The Bachelorette” star said on the ABC morning show.