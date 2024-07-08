‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran Asks Kelly Ripa a Shady Question & It Does Not Go Well

Jenn Tran was shut down while doing a promotional interview for “The Bachelorette.”

On July 8, hours before her debut as ABC’s leading lady, the reality star was in the hot seat on the network’s morning show, “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

But at one point, “The Bachelorette” star tried to turn the tables on married TV hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and it did not go well for her.

Jenn Tran Asked Kelly Ripa Where She Met Her Husband

Early on in the interview, Tran revealed that she was studying to be a physician’s assistant, but stepped away from school to look for love on TV.

After noting that the 26-year-old “The Bachelorette” star is “drop-dead gorgeous,” Ripa noted, “You could meet anybody anywhere at any time.” She then asked Tran “Why, why?” she agreed to do “The Bachelorette.”

“I mean is Hinge any better?” Tran fired back, referencing a popular dating app.

Ripa replied by telling her she could meet someone in medical school instead of dating apps or reality TV.

Tran then turned the tables on Ripa and Consuelos, who met in the 1990s when they were co-stars on the ABC soap opera “All My Children.”

“I have a question,” Tran asked Ripa. “Where did you meet your husband?”

“At work. I met my husband at work,” a dumbfounded Ripa replied.

When Tran tried to compare Ripa’s relationship to “The Bachelorette” by pointing out that Ripa met Consuelos on TV, the 53-year-old talk show host got fired up.

“No, no, no, no no. Those are not the same,” Ripa said sternly. “We were both professional. Are you acting on your show?”

Ripa then clarified, “I didn’t marry [‘All My Children’ character] Mateo Santos, I married Mark Consuelos!”

The awkward segment quickly turned to questions about how Tran’s mother felt about her “Bachelorette” role.

Kelly Ripa Once Stated That ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Disgusts Her

Elsewhere in the interview, Tran refused to tell Ripa the fate of one of her suitors and teased, “You’ll have to watch tonight to see.”

Ripa made it clear she would not be tuning into the ABC dating show. “I’m not going to [watch] so just tell me,” Ripa replied.

But a defiant Tran insisted, “No this is going to be an incentive for you to watch.”

In 2019, Ripa declared that ‘The Bachelor” franchise sickens her, according to Us Weekly. During an episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” she told host Ryan Seacrest, “You know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me.”

Ripa explained that she was disgusted because she “couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella.”

“You know how I feel, ladies: We are too special to be arguing over a guy,” she added. “Having said that, all you women watch that gross, gross show,” she said to her audience.

At the time, “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss fired off a tweet to warn Ripa, “Easy, @KellyRipa… #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!”

In 2023, Ripa told Variety she doesn’t like the competitive nature of the rose-filled really show—or the ramifications it has for some of its contestants.

“I feel ‘The Bachelor’ takes women early on starting out in their careers and pits them against each other,” she said. “And at times, can get them into a position where they may be unhireable because of the way they may be portrayed.”

