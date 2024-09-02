‘Bachelorette’ News: 1 of Jenn Tran’s Guys Cut From ‘Men Tell All’

Jenn Tran‘s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi said he was cut from “The Bachelorette” The Men Tell All”. The tell-all episode aired on ABC on August 27, 2024, and featured the rejected men who vied for Tran’s heart—excluding Rossi.

Rossi dropped the news of the diss via TikTok. In a short clip, he was dressed in a suit jacket as he snapped a mirror selfie in what appeared to be a hotel bathroom or a dressing room.

“When they made me come to ‘Men Tell All,’ rehash everything out, just to cut the whole segment out…” he wrote. “Release the tapes it got juicy.”

Rossi dated Tran three years ago but crashed her season of the ABC dating show to try to win her back.

Fans Were Annoyed That Matt Rossi’s ‘Men Tell All’ Segment Was Cut

Rossi appeared on “The Bachelorette” after contacting producers and paying for his flight to Auckland, New Zealand during filming. After getting the okay from host Jesse Palmer, Rossi shocked Tran by walking up to her before her rose ceremony.

“I’m not ready to let you go and get engaged without telling you that I still have really strong feelings for you, now more than ever,” Rossi told a stunned Tran. He also told Tran he was “ready” for an engagement to her.

Tran was skeptical and questioned why Rossi didn’t express his feelings to her before she left for the show.

“I did say it,” he told her. “I didn’t say it as grandly as this, I guess. ”

He added, “I really do love you… My intentions are to be with you. I want to continue this journey together.”

Tran ultimately cut Rossi from her dating pool. But fans were upset that he got cut by ABC too. Amid Rossi’s claim that he filmed the “Men Tell All” but was cut out of it, one fan on TikTok wrote, “So this gets cut but I have to sit here and listen to Sam M say the same 3 phrases on repeat.”

“Not ABC out here wasting your time and silencing you!!! 😭” another wrote.

“Mattttt spill the TEA,” another commenter begged.

“Producers 😡 WE WANT THE TAPES!” another wrote.

“Ouch, this is another punch to the gut,” another fan wrote to Rossi.

“Dude they did you SO dirty the entire season,” added another.

Matt Rossi Was Dissed 2 Other Times on ‘The Bachelorette’

Rossi received more disrespect during his brief appearance on “The Bachelorette.” Not only did Tran send him packing Night 1, but producers incorrectly listed his age, city, and occupation in captions during his confessionals.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Rossi posted a screenshot of a scene from “The Bachelorette.” The caption listed him as a 27-year-old Insurance Executive from Atlanta, Georgia. “Anyone need insurance?” he captioned the screenshot.

“Insurance executive from Atlanta is wild when I sell beer in Boston (I’m 28),” he added. Per his LinkedIn, Rossi works as a brand manager for Truly Hard Selzer products at The Boston Beer Company.

It turns out editors confused Rossi’s personal information with that of rejected suitor Matt Arnold. The insurance agent was sent home immediately after Tran’s opening night cocktail party.

As for the ultimate diss—a public rejection from Tran—“The Bachelorette” star explained why she didn’t rekindle things with Rossi. In an August 2024 interview on “The Viall Files” podcast, Tran said she had been on a platonic basis with Rossi for years and that she wasn’t in love with him.

“At first, when I saw him, I thought to myself… He must be here to give me some advice or something,’” Tran told host Nick Viall. “We hadn’t dated in three years. We dated for, like, three months, so we were not in love. And so, yeah, I was really, really shocked and confused and [was] trying to wrap my head around what exactly it is that he had wanted from me in that moment.”