‘Bachelorette’ Week 5 Spoilers: Will Jenn Tran Keep Her Ex-Boyfriend Around?

August 5 brings episode 5 of Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Spoilers indicate there is a lot of ground to cover in this one, with Tran making connections to multiple men and her ex-boyfriend back to declare his love.

Who is staying, who is going, and who is causing drama during the next episode of “The Bachelorette”?

Jenn Tran’s Ex Matt Rossi Joins the Cocktail Party

ABC shared a juicy preview of the episode via Instagram on August 3. Tran will tell her remaining men about her ex-boyfriend returning to woo her. Spoilers indicate they will not be pleased.

Tran’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Rossi, arrives in a suit, seemingly hoping to join the cocktail party and rose ceremony. Sam McKinney will declare that Rossi has “no chance,” while it appears Devin Strader suggests he’ll leave if Rossi sticks around.

As tensions rise, the sneak peek suggests Tran will feel torn over what to do.

According to podcaster and blogger Reality Steve in his August 5 column, episode 5 starts with a rose ceremony. She will tell her remaining men she already eliminated Sam Nejad, and then she will tell them about Rossi.

Although Reality Steve doesn’t know exactly when or how Rossi leaves, his spoilers indicate that Rossi won’t be sticking around.

“Look, we all know what the end result is. She doesn’t even let him join the show unless she lets him join for the rose ceremony, and then she just doesn’t give him a rose,” Reality Steve shared.

He added, “Regardless, he doesn’t last [past] the episode four rose ceremony anyway.” Reality Steve also noted in his July 10 blog post, that Tran eliminates John Mitchell during this rose ceremony.

‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease a Group Date & 2 Individual Dates Next

After the rose ceremony, Reality Steve’s “Bachelorette” spoilers reveal Jonathan Johnson gets a one-on-one date with Tran. The couple will take a helicopter ride and it seems he’ll get a rose.

Episode 5 also includes a group date that involves sheep in some way. Reality Steve also mentioned a one-on-one date for Tran and Grant Ellis that involves horses.

It’s not clear whether the episode wraps with a rose ceremony. It may be that the episode will end before the rose ceremony, much like episode 4 did.

Whenever the next rose ceremony does air, Reality Steve’s spoilers note that Sam McKinney, Ellis, Strader, Marcus Shoberg, Johnson, and Jeremy Simon will receive roses.

According to Reality Steve’s July 10 blog post, Austin Ott chooses to leave during this episode. In addition, either Spencer Conley or Dylan Buckor are eliminated.

The seven remaining men will join Tran in Seattle, Washington for the next round of dates.

ABC teases in their synopsis of episode 5 that Tran receives “shocking news” from one of the guys that “leaves Jenn questioning everything.” At this stage, it’s not known what that supposedly shocking news is.

By the time the episode featuring Tran and the remaining seven men in Seattle wraps, “The Bachelorette” star will be down to her final four men.