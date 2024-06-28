Jenn Tran: Other ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Narratives Are ‘Not Necessarily the Truth’

Ahead of the July 8 premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Jenn Tran is opening up about everything that’s gone down. During a recent podcast appearance, Tran touched on the drama surrounding being named the season 21 lead.

“It’s never really you until it’s you,” Tran said of being cast as “The Bachelorette” lead. She admitted she was “disappointed” to learn others suggested Tran only became the lead because others turned it down.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maria Georgas & Daisy Kent Suggested Jenn Tran Was ABC’s Backup Lead Option

During the June 26 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Tran admitted she was “really disappointed” to see what some people had been saying.

“The truth of the matter is, there’s a lot of narratives out there and they’re not necessarily the truth,” Tran stated.

Tran noted she discovered a lot of disappointing buzz after filming. In particular, insinuations ABC picked her as a backup option frustrated her.

She did not call out fellow “Bachelor” contestant Maria Georgas specifically. However, it seemed implied that’s who she was talking about.

“The Bachelorette” announcement revealing Tran as the season 21 lead surprised fans. Many expected the gig to go to either Daisy Kent or Georgas. All three ladies were contestants on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Kent and Georgas indicated ABC offered each of them the gig and they turned it down.

On May 1, Georgas did an episode of “Call Her Daddy” and said “The Bachelorette” gig was “mine until I said it wasn’t.”

Georgas went on to say, “It was set in stone. I was in it.” However, she explained she became overwhelmed and decided she was “not in the right headspace” to be “The Bachelorette.”

“It took me realizing that it’s just not my time where I was like, ‘Respectfully, I need to decline.'”

Kent said during an April 4 appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files,” “I was very open and honest about it and very transparent that I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it.”

She added that about two weeks before “The Bachelor” finale aired, she told producers she did not want to move forward on being “The Bachelorette.” “They were all super nice and respectful and understood all my reasons.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Talked With Producers About the Gig for Months

During her “Call Her Daddy” appearance, Tran added, “The show has been going on for years and years, 21 years of this show specifically. And every season, there are multiple people in contention for the role.”

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “Multiple people are being interviewed or doing meetings about it all, doing fittings or filming intro packages.”

“It’s never really you until it’s you,” Tran pointed out. “So that’s why I was a little disappointed is because the narratives out there aren’t exactly the truth.”

“The show has been going on for so long and based on the history of it all, there’s always multiple people. So it’s not you until it’s you.”

Cooper then brought up Georgas specifically. Tran confirmed she didn’t learn about what Georgas said about turning down “The Bachelorette” until she returned home.

Tran rejects the idea she was a last-minute pick by ABC. “No, no, no, no. We had meetings about it. We talked about it for months.”

“It was disappointing to come back from this incredible journey for myself and then to see all the speculation around it.” She admitted it almost felt as if “These things kind of take away from what my journey was,” Tran admitted.

She added, however, “I’m not gonna let anyone take claim to that.” Tran declared, “This is something that I’m so proud to be able to say, this is my time and this is my journey.”

“I’m able to have a voice now to talk about it and to be able to stand my ground on it that this is my journey.”

Despite feeling frustrated over how things played out, Trann said she’s talked with the other women and, “Everything’s good.”