Jenn Tran Reunites With Ex After Devin Strader Split

Jenn Tran was spotted hanging out with her ex just days after the “Bachelorette” finale aired.

On September 7, Tran uploaded a TikTok featuring Jonathan Johnson, whom she dated on her season of the show.

“Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win,” Tran mouths in a voiceover-type video. Then, Johnson steps into the picture.

“I guess we’ll never know,” he mouths. The two smile at the camera before the recording stops.

The latest “Bachelorette” season came to an end with Jenn Tran and Devin Strader leaving Hawaii engaged. The two split a couple of months later.

Fans Reacted to Jenn Tran & Jonathan Johnson’s Reunion

Many fans loved Tran and Johnson together and seem to hope that they are giving things a try post-show. Quite a few fans responded to Tran’s TikTok in the comments section, curious about her current relationship with Johnson.

“They’re probably messing w/us but idc, I want this to happen so badly,” one person wrote.

“This is so perfect that they are in the same city while she is on Dancing With the Stars!!! I hope they are staying together and rekindling,” someone else added.

“Wait. What is happening?!?! I’m ready for it,” a third comment read.

“I am screaming, you both are perfect,” a fourth TikTok user said.

“Don’t play with me, Jenn. My heart is exploding right now,” another fan commented.

Jonathan Johnson Praised Jenn Tran After the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

After Johnson learned what happened to Tran after the finale, he penned a touching tribute to her on Instagram.

“I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn’s journey! She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process,” he captioned an Instagram post on September 5.

“She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through. But this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor,” he continued.

“Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you’re an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey. I will be cheering you on as you shake it down on DWTS and all the success after. (Don’t forget who your first patient was),” he added.

Johnson went on to say that he plans on seeing Tran while she’s in Los Angeles, competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I know we talked about it a little bit already but I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little, I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories,” Johnson wrote.

He ended his post letting Tran know that he feels that she deserves “the world.”

The post left Tran emotional.

“Jonathan don’t make me cry like that. Thank you for being such a light and an absolute gentleman. Lucky to have you,” she wrote in the comments section.

