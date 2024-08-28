‘Bachelorette’ Finale Teases Shocking Twist for Jenn Tran

The finale of Jenn Tran’s “The Bachelorette” season will air on Tuesday, September 3, and she has just two men remaining. She is slated to have last-chance dates with Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg during the finale. Then, she makes her final decision at the last rose ceremony.

Spoilers tease there is some sort of franchise first on the horizon. For the past few months, fans have done plenty of speculating about what that teaser means.

Ever since the premiere, viewers have known that during the final rose ceremony, Tran does something she never expected she’d do.

She’s heard in an extended finale preview telling one man, “I can’t let you propose to me.” However, the context regarding why Tran says that and which man hears it remains under wraps.

Many ‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Think Jenn Tran Will Propose to Her Man

During the August 28 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup” podcast, he mentioned the cliffhanger ABC teased regarding Tran’s finale.

Reality Steve admitted he doesn’t have the spoiler on this tidbit. He noted he thought it might be that Tran told Strader that she could not let him propose until she told him she loved him.

However, as viewers saw during the August 27 episode, Tran’s now told Strader she loves him.

Some fans have speculated that Tran ultimately rejects both Strader and Shoburg. Reality Steve noted, “That’s not what happens because they’re making it seem like Jenn leaves single and that’s just not what happens.”

Reality Steve acknowledged, “So I don’t know what it is. Maybe I’ll find out in the next five days. Maybe I won’t.”

As he noted, a common theory among “The Bachelorette” fans is that Tran will stop her man from proposing so she can propose to him instead.

In his latest podcast, Reality Steve said, “I don’t know. I mean, I guess it’s possible. I have no idea…I don’t really have any guesses as to what it is.”

He added, “I do think she proposes to Devin in order to make him feel ‘chosen’ as that has been his big thing,” one fan suggested on a thread in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“She will probably stop [Strader] to let him know that he’s the only one there that day,” speculated someone else, believing Tran might eliminate Shoberg ahead of the final rose ceremony.

“I feel like there will be no proposal and they will take their time getting to know one another,” commented a fan on YouTube.

“I’m assuming she’s going to propose instead of the guy,” added another YouTube user.

Jenn Tran Teases a ‘Shocker’ of an Ending

Before the premiere of Tran’s “Bachelorette” season, she gave fans a juicy tidbit about her finale.

During the July 8 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, the ladies mentioned that something happens in Tran’s finale that’s never happened before.

A few weeks later, on June 29, Tran talked with E! News about her season. She teased, “It’s definitely a shocker of an ending.”

Tran added, “It was a shocker to myself as well. You know, it’s not how I saw the journey ending when I first started it.”

She also admitted she was “really excited for everyone to watch that back.”

In addition, Tran shared, “I’m definitely happy with the outcome of the season. I think that the way the story played out is exactly the way it needed to play out.”

If the surprise during Tran’s “The Bachelorette” finale is that she proposes to her final pick, that is something new for the franchise. Will fans be shocked by what goes down and will the teasers live up to the hype?

The September 3 finale will include updates from Tran and her final guy and viewers will be eager to see how things are going for them now.