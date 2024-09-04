Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelorette’ Finale: How Did Her Season End?

Jenn Tran hoped to find lasting love during her season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” The three-hour finale aired on September 3, and it was a wild ride for Tran, her final men, and the viewers.

Which man did Tran pick? Is she still with her final rose recipient?

As “The Bachelorette” finale aired, it appeared that viewers would see Tran give her final rose to Devin Strader and propose to him.

However, rather than air the proposal and engagement when it would normally be shown, Tran appeared on stage with host Jesse Palmer. She tearfully revealed her relationship with Strader changed soon after filming wrapped.

Jenn Tran Chose Devin Strader, but the Couple Has Split

As soon as “The Bachelorette” star was brought onto the stage with Palmer, she immediately started crying and had a difficult time talking through her tears. Tran said the day she and Strader got engaged was the “happiest day of my life.”

Unfortunately, Tran revealed, things became “different” as soon as the couple left Hawaii where the final rose ceremony was filmed. She said Strader pulled away and stopped putting an effort into the relationship.

Strader and Tran had talked about moving somewhere together and were planning for their future together, she explained. However, very quickly, Tran said she started to feel as if she was not a priority in Strader’s life.

In August, the couple had a “Happy Couple Weekend” rendezvous scheduled. Before they both traveled, however, Tran said Strader called her the night before and broke off their engagement.

“He basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and he didn’t feel the same way,” Tran revealed.

She added that Strader told her he regretted getting engaged and had felt pressured to propose.

Tran noted that after leaving Hawaii, she had felt that something was different in Strader and the relationship, but she didn’t understand why things had changed.

She said she suggested they continue dating, but take the pressure off the relationship by setting aside the engagement. Tran relayed she told Strader she wanted a life with him more than a ring on her finger.

Tran suggested couples counseling and did what she could to make the relationship work, she shared. She added that Strader “didn’t want to fight for the relationship anymore.”

“The Bachelorette” star said that the last time she saw Strader in person was at their last weekend together in July. Tran had tried to reconnect with him since their split, but she said Strader had been avoidant.

Devin Strader & Jenn Tran Faced One Another on Stage

After “The Bachelorette” star shared her take on what went down, Strader joined her on stage. He was quiet initially as she spoke her mind.

Tran revealed that the morning after Strader broke up with her via a phone call, she woke up to see he had started following a lot of women on Instagram. Not just any girls, Tran pointed out, but she specifically mentioned he followed Maria Georgas.

As “The Bachelorette” fans may remember, Georgas and Tran were both contestants on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Many people expected Georgas to become “The Bachelorette,” but Tran snagged the gig instead. During the April 30 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Georgas said she’d been set to be “The Bachelorette” and decided not to do it.

When Strader started to reply on stage during “The Bachelorette” finale, he admitted he “failed her.”

She called him out for claiming the breakup had been hard on him, when the “next thing I know, you’re in New York clubbing with Jeremy.”

Her reference to “Jeremy” would be Jeremy Simon, who received a hometown date during her season. He happened to be in the audience and when the camera panned to him, he looked rather awkward.

Strader said he had been honest with Tran as he struggled with his feelings, but she called him out on that. He then admitted he was “regretfully late on letting you know, you are 100 percent right.”

The audience was vocal throughout the pair’s back and forth, making it clear they had Tran’s back.