Jenn Tran Slams ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant: Take Responsibility

Ahead of episode 5 of “The Bachelorette” airing, season 21 lead Jenn Tran dished on some of this season’s drama.

One contestant, Sam McKinney, has been at the forefront of the drama throughout this season. Tran was asked about it during the August 1 episode of the “Love to See It with Emma and Claire” podcast.

As people noted, some people close to McKinney insist he got a bad edit. In response, Tran suggested, “Sometimes you just got to take responsibility for the things that are coming out of your mouth.”

Sam McKinney’s Edit Wasn’t Unfair, Jenn Tran Indicated

Podcast co-hosts Emma Gray and Claire Fallon asked Tran about the allegations regarding McKinney’s edit.

Tran replied, “Yeah, so I’ve seen that. And what I will say is that, listen, nobody can put words in your mouth.”

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “And as much as a TV edit is like, no one can give you a villain edit in some way, which is what people are claiming.”

She added, “Like, you have to own your words because no one’s putting words in your mouth. You are the person that is saying those things.”

Tran said she felt frustrated McKinney didn’t understand how his choices caused discomfort or issues.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Loved Tran’s Response

“The Bachelorette” fans shared their take on what Tran said about McKinney’s edit.

Producers did exit McKinney’s words to an extent, one “Bachelorette” fan noted. At the same time, the commenter noted, “I agree with Jenn, he should just take accountability that his behavior wasn’t the best instead of getting his whole family to attack Jenn and the edit.”

Another Instagram user noted, “I would think someone who espouses some of the views that he does would value ‘personal responsibility,’ so that’s where he (Sam) loses me.”

One Instagram commenter offered another perspective. “Not giving Sam M a pass here because I do think he truly sucks, but to be fair, yea no one puts words in your mouth the editors sure can arrange them into whatever sentence they want 😂

Fans shared similar sentiments in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“His family’s actions are just proving he was raised to believe he’s always right and have no accountability,” one Redditor suggested.

“Exactly! They can edit the footage however they’d like, but NO ONE is forcing Sam to be a super aggressive [expletive]. It just comes naturally,” commented another Redditor.