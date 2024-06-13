Jenn Tran’s Confident About Finding Love in 1st ‘Bachelorette’ Sneak Peek

Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” debuts on July 8, and ABC has just released the first true sneak peek teasing what’s ahead.

Tran did not find lasting love with Joey Graziadei during his season of “The Bachelor,” but now she is taking charge and hoping to have better luck as “The Bachelorette.” Filming recently ended, and ABC is giving fans a taste of what they can expect.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenn Tran Exuded Confidence in 1st ‘Bachelorette’ Sneak Peek

The preview, shared on June 12 by Cosmopolitan via Instagram, features a confident Tran as she embraces her journey as “The Bachelorette.” “This is the moment. I’m gonna fall in love. And I’m gonna do it my way,” she declared.

Tran also says, “I feel more confident than ever — I feel like the main character in my own love story. This is the beginning of a new era.”

The sneak peek provides hints of the dates Tran has with her suitors throughout her run as “The Bachelorette.” There’s car racing, gorgeous views, and skydiving, along with horseback riding and a helicopter excursion.

During Tran’s journey to find love, “The Bachelorette” star and her men will also experience fireworks and spicy moments. Some viewers might find it interesting to see the preview did not include any teary meltdowns with Tran or any of her men.

ABC’s announcement they chose Tran to be their “Bachelorette” lead came as a surprise to many franchise fans. Many expected either Daisy Kent or Maria Georgas to hand out roses during the spring season. Some were dubious that they would enjoy a season with Tran as the lead.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Loved the New Sneak Peek & Photo

Even though Bachelor Nation expressed reservations about the network’s decision to cast Tran as “The Bachelorette,” the new sneak peek seems to be generating excitement among potential viewers.

One Instagram user shared, “At first I wasn’t excited about her as the ‘Bachelorette,’ but I’ve changed my tune. She’s got this tenacious energy that no other ‘Bachelorette’ has had. Go Jenn!”

“Wait I actually might watch this season, 😍🔥” admitted another franchise fan on Instagram.

“Yes to making the bachelorette look FUN and fantasy again and not all the same predictable drama narrative!! I’m TIRED of it – this looks awesome,” a fan noted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Another Redditor shared, “This looks pretty great! I was nervous based on the other promos but this trailer seems awesome. Hope she has some really great guys to choose from. Can’t wait!”

A new promotional photo highlighting Tran as “The Bachelorette” was also shared on Instagram on June 12. Fans seemed to love the new shot.

“This is sooooooo much better than the arcade machine promo vid,” one fan declared in an Instagram comment.

On May 29, ABC released photos and a promotional video featuring Tran having “the power” while navigating an arcade game.

“So pretty! This is my favorite of Jenn’s promo images, 💕” commented another “Bachelorette” fan after seeing the new photo.

Another comment read, “ABSOLUTE QUEEN! NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN HER!!! 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽”

“The Bachelorette” fans shared their reactions in “The Bachelor” subreddit, too. One Redditor shared, “The claw one was fun, but I love this one!”

Another Redditor suggested, “This is a STUNNING poster 😍 like maybe top 5 ever?”