‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran Navigates Wicked Decisions During Episode 6

Episode 6 of Jenn Tran’s “The Bachelorette” season airs on August 12, and it’s shaping up to be a wicked one. Spoilers indicate Tran will eliminate three more men before her time in Seattle, Washington is over, and those eliminations determine her four hometown date recipients.

What can viewers expect from episode 6?

Former ‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Appear for 1 of Jenn Tran’s Dates

The preview viewers saw at the end of episode 5 suggested Tran would face major frustrations over the next few weeks. The sneak peek also teased that some familiar faces would pop up as Tran and her remaining seven men head to Seattle, Washington.

Molly and Jason Mesnick were seen in the teaser for episode 6, but they aren’t the only Bachelor Nation alums viewers will see.

During a one-on-one date with Marcus Shoberg, an Instagram sneak peek shared on August 11 reveals that both Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson will be on hand to guide them. The date has a “Wicked” theme, and Anderson portrays Elphaba while Kent portrays Glinda.

Tran and Shoberg will follow a yellow brick road that has several stops planted along the way. At each stop, “The Bachelorette” couple will have to make a choice and accept a challenge.

Shoberg and Tran face decisions such as choosing between spicy or sweet and whispering or screaming. Reality Steve shared additional spoilers in July about this “Bachelorette” date.

He noted that in addition to Kent and Anderson being involved with the date, former leads Trista Sutter and Charity Lawson were there, too.

On another individual date, “The Bachelorette” spoilers indicate Tran and one suitor will visit the Pike Fish Market.

ABC notes that along with the Pike Place Market visit, Tran and her date will have a “sky-high romantic dinner.” According to Reality Steve during his August 12 “Daily Roundup”, Tran’s date for this outing is Jeremy Simon.

The group date will involve visiting the morning radio show that Molly used to co-host. ABC shares that this is a “pivotal group date,” and reveals the men will face difficult questions while on-air. One of the guys will feel “tongue-tied” when it’s his turn to answer.

Tran Confronts 1 Man at the Hotel

An August 11 Instagram post on “The Bachelorette” page gave fans a glimpse into some drama coming in episode 6. Tran is seen saying, “There is something that is not connecting.”

Then, Tran is heard saying, “He doesn’t know me, and he just blurts out that he loves me? I owe it to myself to get to the bottom of this.”

Tran is wearing a jeweled gown as she says this. Given that, it seems likely this happened during the cocktail party or just before the rose ceremony.

“The Bachelorette” star is shown walking down a hotel hallway and she enters someone’s room. It appears that Tran will confront one of her suitors about what he’s said.

Could this be Sam McKinney? Some “Bachelorette” viewers think that may be the case.

“This is where she sent Sam M home! I’m ready for this,” one Instagram user commented.

Another person added, “👋🏻 Sam!!”

Someone else questioned if it’s McKinney’s time to depart, too. “Is this finally the episode where Sam gets sent home? 🤩”

“The Bachelorette” spoilers available for episode 6 suggest there may not be a rose ceremony at the end of the show. It seems that may be held over to the first segment of episode 7.

Regardless of when the rose ceremony is shown, podcaster and blogger Reality Steve indicated during his latest “Daily Roundup” that three men will be eliminated.

Viewers will see Spencer Conley, Grant Ellis, and Sam McKinney heading home. Shoberg, Devin Strader, Jonathan Johnson, and Simon get hometown dates with Tran in episode 7.