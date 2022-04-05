‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Surprises Fans With Secret Wedding

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Jenna Cooper is finally married.

The notorious Bachelor Nation alum, who was first introduced to fans on Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season of “The Bachelor,” tied the knot with her longtime love, Karl Hudson, in an impromptu ceremony nearly four years after she was part of one of the most shocking scandals on ABC’s TV dating franchise.

Cooper, who welcomed a daughter, Presley Belle, with Hudson in May 2020, got engaged on her 32nd birthday last summer with a beachside proposal, according to People.

“I said YES! Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees,” Cooper captioned a family proposal pic on Instagram in June 2021. “Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more.“

Jenna Cooper Revealed that She Eloped With Karl Hudson

In photos shared to her Instagram page, Cooper posed in a lacy white bridal gown alongside Hudson, who was dressed in a traditional black tux. The former reality star shared several shots from her wedding day and revealed that she and Hudson actually eloped to New Orleans.

“Couldn’t wait any longer to marry the man of my dreams. We decided last minute to come to New Orleans for the Final Four, and just elope!” she captioned the pic. ”It was so fun and spontaneous and exciting. Within a few days, I was somehow able to set it all up, and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

Cooper credited Let’s Elope New Orleans for helping her plan the special day on the fly. The new bride added that the intimate ceremony included the friend that introduced her to her future husband, and noted that she and Hudson plan to have a second ceremony and big party in the fall with all of their friends and family.

Jenna Cooper Was Part of a Bachelor Nation Scandal With Former Fiancé Jordan Kimball

In 2018, Cooper got engaged to Jordan Kimball on the fifth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but on the same day their engagement aired on ABC, fake text messages between Cooper and a “sugar daddy” were leaked by “Bachelor” blogger Reality Steve. The scandal prompted Kimball to end his engagement with Cooper just as their Paradise proposal played out on TV.

Cooper hired forensic investigators to prove the texts shared by Reality Steve were fake, and her name was ultimately cleared, according to Us Weekly, but her relationship with Kimball was damaged for good.

“I thought that Jordan would defend me and we would get through it together, but it turned out very different,” Cooper told Us in 2020. “I mean it was a big downward spiral. …Our communication wasn’t open. There wasn’t a lot of trust there.”

On January 15, 2022, Kimball married his girlfriend Christina Creedon, whom he began dating in late 2019. According to Screenrant, Kimball and Creedon wed in an outdoor ceremony in Texas a little more than a year after getting engaged. Fellow Bachelor Nation bad boy was a guest at the wedding.

