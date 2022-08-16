Jesse Palmer Posts Big Announcement: ‘SO HAPPY…It’s Been 5 Years’

Jesse Palmer, the host of all things Bachelor Nation, is adding more to his plate, according to an August 5th Instagram post. The 43-year-old took over the hosting role from Chris Harrison on “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” starting in the Fall of 2021. Although the shows do not run simultaneously, they have been keeping the former NFL star quite busy.

Palmer Is Hungry for More

Palmer announced on Instagram, “It’s been 5 years…But I am SO HAPPY to announce that I’ll be returning as host of #SpringBakingChampionship on @foodnetwork and @discoveryplus!!!” The popular TV personality added, “I’m bringing my pastels and dad jokes…”

According to GuiltyEast.com, “Spring Baking Championship is of course part of the larger Baking Championship series which includes a Kids version as well as Halloween and Christmas editions. The Spring version, which focuses on spring and summer baking (obviously) first aired in 2015 and has been well received by fans ever since.”

Food Network describes the competition as follows: “To earn the coveted title of Spring Baking Champion and walk away with $25,000, the bakers must survive two demanding rounds of spring-themed challenges in each episode.”

Palmer hosted season three of the popular Food Network show in 2017. Distractify reports that it took a while for fans to warm up to Palmer because he “is an ex-NFL player and former Bachelor, not a chef.” However, Palmer won audiences over with his charming personality, along with his admission of being a “huge foodie” and a big fan of the network, according to the outlet.

However, pretty much as soon as he gained solid footing, Palmer was out the door. Season three was the only time he hosted the “Spring Baking Championship,” leaving fans to wonder why he exited so suddenly. Distractify speculates, “Perhaps one of the main reasons is because the Food Network asked Jesse to come back to host the Holiday Baking Championship. He has hosted the holiday version of the show every year since 2018.”

The outlet continues, “It’s very possible the network producers over at the Food Network figured it wouldn’t be fair for Jesse to host both Holiday Baking Championship and Spring Baking Championship. Plus, since Jesse is not a chef or baker himself, taking a step back from the host role for one of the shows gives hardcore bakers a chance to interact with other talented chefs.”

Fans Are Excited

Whatever his reasons for leaving, Palmer is happy to be returning and so are his fans. After reading the news, one Instagram user posted, “Omg I want to do the happy dance. We missed you so much, happy that you are back #springbakingchampionship . 5 years way too long.”

Another commented, “Yes, yes, yes. No disrespect to any of the other hosts that stepped in. They were all great but I personally prefer you as the host.”

Someone else raved, “Couldn’t not be happier you’re baccck!! @jessepalmer We all missed you and your dad jokes!!

Another fan wrote, “Holiday and Spring Baking Championship are my favorite baking shows ~ so happy you’re back.”

There is no word yet as to when the new season of “Spring Baking Championship” with Jesse Palmer as the host will begin airing. However, if it follows tradition, it will be sometime around March, 2023.

