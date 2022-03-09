Bachelor Fans Want Chris Harrison Back After Wild Women Tell All

Fans aren’t very happy with how Jesse Palmer handled hosting duties on the wild Women Tell All special on “The Bachelor.”

And a lot of them said they miss former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, even creating memes and GIFs about it. The common belief was that Harrison wouldn’t have let things get out of control.

chris harrison sitting at home watching jesse palmer promise the audience that this season will have the most dramatic ending in bachelor history #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/QiXWiWtloo — biddy (@queercroissant) March 8, 2022

“#TheBachelor Jesse palmer is NOT Chris Harrison. Papa Chris would be good here. #TheBachelorABC,” wrote one.

#TheBachelor Jesse palmer is NOT Chris Harrison. Papa Chris would be good here. #TheBachelorABC — Lisa Ann (@LeezleC) March 9, 2022

‘Jesse Had Just No Idea What to Do,’ One Fan Wrote

Jesse Palmer calling Chris Harrison after this #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/8z5sXl5VJF — Hannah McCawley (@Hannahmccawley) March 8, 2022

People on Twitter weren’t very kind to Palmer, and they were wishing Chris Harrison was back.

“Maybe the Susie breakup would’ve gone better it Kaitlyn Bristowe or Chris Harrison were the host instead of Jesse Palmer. Guarantee Kaitlyn would’ve given Clayton good advice there. Jesse just had no idea what to do. #bachelor,” wrote one Bachelor fan.

Maybe the Susie breakup would’ve gone better it Kaitlyn Bristowe or Chris Harrison were the host instead of Jesse Palmer. Guarantee Kaitlyn would’ve given Clayton good advice there. Jesse just had no idea what to do. #bachelor — me (@BrennanSouhrada) March 9, 2022

The memes, jokes, and GIFS flew.

Y’all know Jesse Palmer hit up Chris Harrison right after the #WomenTellAll telling him to come take care of business #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lxGlR3dFKK — Mia (@OnlyMiaKnows) March 8, 2022

“Kind of hate this #WomenTellAll… Jesse Palmer is so lackluster as a host. But I also do not miss Chris Harrison. I just wish they got someone more charming,” a fan wrote.

Lmao they completely cut Chris Harrison out from Jesse Palmer’s “wrong name” blooper. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OpcFMTT3xF — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) March 8, 2022

“every time i see jesse palmer as the host of the bachelor i feel disgusted that they went through all they did with firing chris harrison just to train an exact copy of him #Bachelor #WomenTellAll,” wrote another.

Jesse Palmer calling up Chris Harrison to come take his #Bachelor hosting duties back pic.twitter.com/crs9ejiLDG — Funky Cold Luda (@lcm1986) March 8, 2022

“Is it just me or would this tone of #TheBachelor not be happening if Chris Harrison was host. What’s with language and the insults! yikes!?!, #WomenTellAll Jesse Palmer is eating popcorn and watching,” another fan wrote.

Jesse Palmer off to find Chris Harrison and give him his job back #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GWfUY6hRKE — shannon (@shannon_105) March 8, 2022

“I can’t believe this kind of behaviour from Clayton was allowed by the producers. I truly believe it was way worse than what Chris Harrison supposedly did and he was fired. Also I don’t think @kaitlynbristowe or @tayshia would have allowed this treatment to happen,” a fan wrote.

Palmer Wasn’t Prepared for ‘How Wild It Was Going to Get’





Play



‘The Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer shares details of new season l GMA Palmer shares behind-the-scenes details of the first episode, which saw Clayton Echard meet the 31 women hoping to win his heart. LEARN MORE: 5 things to know about 'Bachelor' star Clayton Echard: gma.abc/3JCvirM SUBSCRIBE to GMA's YouTube page: bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 VISIT GMA's homepage: goodmorningamerica.com SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter: gma.abc/2Vzcd5j FOLLOW GMA:… 2022-01-04T14:30:54Z

Palmer spoke to Glamour Magazine about the job and how “wild” the Women Tell All got. He said,

I don’t know where I am right now. What’s crazy is I’ve done this before as the Bachelor. I was there, and I remember that seat being hot, but not like tonight. I wasn’t prepared for how wild it was going to get. It was insanity at times. I also had no idea it was this long of a day, really. Watching them all these years, I thought, Two-hour show, no problem. Just rip through those interviews. Now I have a whole newfound appreciation for this. Women Tell All is no joke.

Palmer said he has no idea who Echard is going to pick. He told Glamour,