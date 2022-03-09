Bachelor Fans Want Chris Harrison Back After Wild Women Tell All

Fans aren’t very happy with how Jesse Palmer handled hosting duties on the wild Women Tell All special on “The Bachelor.”
And a lot of them said they miss former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, even creating memes and GIFs about it. The common belief was that Harrison wouldn’t have let things get out of control.
“#TheBachelor Jesse palmer is NOT Chris Harrison. Papa Chris would be good here. #TheBachelorABC,” wrote one.
‘Jesse Had Just No Idea What to Do,’ One Fan Wrote
People on Twitter weren’t very kind to Palmer, and they were wishing Chris Harrison was back.
“Maybe the Susie breakup would’ve gone better it Kaitlyn Bristowe or Chris Harrison were the host instead of Jesse Palmer. Guarantee Kaitlyn would’ve given Clayton good advice there. Jesse just had no idea what to do. #bachelor,” wrote one Bachelor fan.
The memes, jokes, and GIFS flew.
“Kind of hate this #WomenTellAll… Jesse Palmer is so lackluster as a host. But I also do not miss Chris Harrison. I just wish they got someone more charming,” a fan wrote.
“every time i see jesse palmer as the host of the bachelor i feel disgusted that they went through all they did with firing chris harrison just to train an exact copy of him #Bachelor #WomenTellAll,” wrote another.
“Is it just me or would this tone of #TheBachelor not be happening if Chris Harrison was host. What’s with language and the insults! yikes!?!, #WomenTellAll Jesse Palmer is eating popcorn and watching,” another fan wrote.
“I can’t believe this kind of behaviour from Clayton was allowed by the producers. I truly believe it was way worse than what Chris Harrison supposedly did and he was fired. Also I don’t think @kaitlynbristowe or @tayshia would have allowed this treatment to happen,” a fan wrote.
Palmer Wasn’t Prepared for ‘How Wild It Was Going to Get’
Palmer spoke to Glamour Magazine about the job and how “wild” the Women Tell All got. He said,
I don’t know where I am right now. What’s crazy is I’ve done this before as the Bachelor. I was there, and I remember that seat being hot, but not like tonight. I wasn’t prepared for how wild it was going to get. It was insanity at times. I also had no idea it was this long of a day, really. Watching them all these years, I thought, Two-hour show, no problem. Just rip through those interviews. Now I have a whole newfound appreciation for this. Women Tell All is no joke.
Palmer said he has no idea who Echard is going to pick. He told Glamour,
It’s not over yet. I thought it was done when we wrapped it; I swear to God, I thought it was finished. And I’m learning every day new information. I don’t know how this is going to end. None of us do. We’re going to go into this two-night live event After the Final Rose literally not knowing who he ends up with or what’s going to happen.