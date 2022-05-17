New Host Confirmed for Season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” will have someone new hosting compared to prior seasons, and fans will surely have some strong opinions regarding this decision. Filming for the new season should begin in June, and everybody was wondering when official details regarding what to expect would emerge. Now, it seems the pieces are falling into place with one outstanding issue now resolved: the Season 8 host has been chosen.

Season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Brings a Hosting Change

Until Season 7, Chris Harrison always hosted “Bachelor in Paradise.” However, that changed shortly before filming began in the summer of 2021. Chris parted ways with “The Bachelor” franchise, and producers decided to go down a totally different path regarding a host in paradise. Actor David Spade came in to kick things off in Mexico, and entertainers Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess took turns hosting as well. Fan-favorite franchise veteran Wells Adams also had the opportunity to host a bit too. It was an unusual format, and fans had mixed reactions. When all was said and done, a poll by TV Insider showed viewers loved Wells far more than any of the others who had been tapped to host throughout Season 7.

Ahead of the official confirmations regarding Season 8, many “Bachelor in Paradise” fans rallied to see Wells given the hosting gig. A Reddit poll showed a definitive preference to see Wells get the gig, although quite a few people liked the rotating guest hosts. Others wanted to see “The Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe or Tayshia Adams tapped for the spot, given the fact they hosted the 2021 seasons led by both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young. “My vote, give Kaitlyn the Bachelorette hosting gig and give BIP to Tayshia,” one poster suggested. There were others, though, who figured Jesse Palmer should be the ongoing host. “Just let Jesse do it all. It’s not a hard job, it creates continuity across the different shows and it keeps the focus on the contestants,” one person suggested. Who did ABC end up choosing?

Jesse Palmer Will Host Season 8 of ‘BiP’

It's a shore thing! #BachelorInParadise is headed back to the beach this fall with host @JessePalmerTV and bartender @wellsadams! 🏝☀️🍹 pic.twitter.com/s5Z1PYikNd — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) May 17, 2022

Just a week or so before the “Bachelor in Paradise” hosting announcement was made, Wells teased he would likely be involved in Season 8. ABC executive Robert Mills seemed to promise more of Wells in paradise as well. However, Mills also suggested Palmer would likely be in the mix of it all too. Mills seemed to dismiss the idea of using a rotation of guest hosts for Season 8, and on May 17, ABC announced its decision. According to Deadline, Palmer will host “BiP” for the 2022 season, and Wells will return as the bartender.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” Twitter page posted the news as well, with the tease, “It’s a shore thing!” Fans may end up disappointed Wells, Kaitlyn, or Tayshia were not picked to host, but having Palmer in that spot likely does not surprise viewers very much. He was brought on for Clayton Echard’s “The Bachelor” season and continued on with the double-lead season of “The Bachelorette” that will premiere in July. “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers for Season 8 will begin to emerge soon and fans will be eager to get a sense of what’s ahead.