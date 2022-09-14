Jesse Palmer ‘Trying not to Get Sacked’ as ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Host

Jesse Palmer is the host of the “Bachelor” franchise.

On September 28, 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that showrunners had chosen Palmer as the new host after ABC parted ways with longtime Chris Harrison months prior.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own. Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey,” Palmer said in a statement, according to the LA Times.

Palmer hosted Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” and the joint “Bachelorette” season featuring Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. He also served as host for “Bachelor in Paradise” which is set to premiere this fall.

And while Palmer seems to have fit into the role of host quite well, it isn’t always an easy job — and he compares it to playing football.

Here’s what you need to know:

Palmer Compared Hosting the ‘Bachelor’ to Playing Quarterback

Palmer, who appeared on the show as “The Bachelor” in season 5, is still getting used to how things work on the franchise and he said he does his best to sidestep the drama.

“You’re just trying to avoid the drama at all times. It’s like trying not to get sacked,” he told the New York Post in an interview published on September 10, 2022.

“You can’t even imagine how much drama there is,” he said later on in the interview.

It’s unknown how Palmer’s contract with ABC was drawn out or how many seasons he will be hosting until his contract needs to be renewed, but it doesn’t sound like he’s planning on leaving anytime soon. After “Bachelor in Paradise,” fans can expect to see another season of “The Bachelor,” which will likely start filming in the coming weeks and will air in the new year.

Palmer Teased the 2-Night Live Finale

While he might be trying to avoid drama while filming the show, Palmer has learned how to build anticipation and promote drama ahead of the live shows.

On this season of “The Bachelorette,” the finale will air in two parts, both with live portions that will be in front of a studio audience. In typical end-of-season fashion, Palmer has promised the “most shocking” finale ever.

“We’re going to have Gabby, Rachel and their men live with a studio audience to sort of address some of the controversy from this season, and it is going to be very, very emotional,” Palmer said in an interview with Jezebel.

“A lot has happened to both Gabby and Rachel in those final days in Mexico and in the days since then as well. …There are twists and turns on the horizon that I don’t think anybody in Bachelor Nation, or anyone that’s even been watching the show, will see coming,” he continued.

Part one of the two night finale aired on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Part two is set to air on Tuesday, September 20.

