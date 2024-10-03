Jesse Palmer Has High Hopes For ‘Golden Bachelor in Paradise’ Spinoff

Jesse Palmer is all in for a “Golden” season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Speaking with Us Weekly in October 2024, Palmer said he is manifesting a senior version of the ABC dating show. “Paradise” features castoffs from past seasons of the franchise looking for a second chance at love.

“I think it would be so great,” Palmer told the outlet in an interview. “I mean, the cast from Gerry [Turner]’s season, the cast from Joan’s season, it’s incredible.”

Turner, 72, and Vassos, 61, are the first ever “Golden Bachelor” and “Golden Bachelorette” stars, and many of their “exes” have become fan favorites.

According to Variety, “Bachelor in Paradise” has been renewed by ABC for its 10th season, which will air in 2025. The beach-themed dating show did not air in 2024.

Jesse Palmer Wants the Seniors to Meet on the Beach

“Bachelor in Paradise” typically films at the Playa Escondida resort in Mexico and features Bachelor Nation stars in their 20s and 30s.

For the senior version, Palmer said he still wants to be on the beach—in a tropical location a susual. “As long as it’s not Atlantic City or Naples, Florida — not a retirement place,” he cracked of a potential location for a senior citizen version of the show. The ABC host also noted the need for air conditioning and a big kitchen for some of the “Golden” foodies to work their magic.

“I do know some of the ideas that are being pitched around,” he added of the spinoff show. “I just hope maybe there’s gonna be some sort of Golden iteration as well.”

In February 2024, “Bachelor” executive producer Jason Ehrlich said there is a real possibility that a “Golden Bachelor in Paradise” could happen.

“We’d love to do that eventually. I mean, how fun would it be to see single men and women in their 60s and 70s on the beach or in the Bachelor pad or somewhere, hanging out and falling in love? We’d love to do that and hope we get the opportunity,” Ehrlich told Variety in February.

Fans Would Love to See a “Golden Bachelor in Paradise’ & 1 Favorite Is Already On Board With the Idea

Fans have already expressed an interest in a “Golden” spinoff. In addition, at least one of Vassos’ former suitors said he would be on board for the opportunity. “Golden Bachelorette” fan-favorite Jack Lencioni told Access Hollywood he’d join the dating show “in a minute.” He also teased his culinary skills, adding, “We could do a clam bake, we could do anything.”

Fans are also excited about the possibility. On X, one fan wrote, “WE NEED A GOLDEN BACHELOR IN PARADISE #goldenbachelorette #TheGoldenBachelorette.”

And in a Reddit thread, another fan wrote, “I just want the gals from Gary’s season to meet the guys from Joan’s season. Golden paradise!”

A few fans jokingly suggested locales such as Del Boca Vista, the fictional retirement condominium complex that was referenced on the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld.”

Another Redditor cracked that there’s already a “Golden Bachelor in Paradise” going on. “It’s called, “The Villages,” a Reddit user wrote, referencing the popular Florida retirement community featured in the 2020 documentary “Some Kind of Heaven.”

READ NEXT: Gerry Turner Joins ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ in Episode 3