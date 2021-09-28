Jesse Palmer Named New Host of ‘The Bachelor’

Jesse Palmer is the new host of “The Bachelor.” The news was confirmed on September 28, 2021, by Variety.

Rumors that Palmer was going to land the role, taking over — officially — for Chris Harrison, have been circulating for a couple of weeks. However, with his schedule as a college football broadcaster, some people didn’t think that he had the time — or that he would even want the job. As it turns out, he did.

Palmer, 42, is an interesting choice to take on the hosting gig, as he himself was on the reality show back in 2004. He did not, however, get engaged on the finale.

According to a tweet from Reality Steve, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” began filming at the Bachelor Mansion on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. This is likely why the host announcement was made today; it was only a matter of time before the news got out some other way. However, it seems there may be a catch.

Here’s what you need to know:

Palmer May Not Be the Permanent Host of the Franchise

Palmer has been in the entertainment business for several years now. His hosting credits include “Good Morning America,” “Holiday Baking Championship,” and, more recently, “The Ultimate Surfer,” according to his IMDb page.

And while “Bachelor” producers feel that Palmer is the right guy for their vacant hosting job, they may not be ready to make him the new face of the franchise, officially. According to Variety, Palmer’s deal only has him hosting one season of “The Bachelor,” so far. If all goes well, however, he may find himself in the role for the other franchise shows, including “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own. Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey,” Palmer said in a statement, according to Variety.

Fans Had Hoped That Wells Adams Would Host

On the current season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Wells Adams stepped up from his role as bartender to take on the newly created role of master of rose ceremonies, according to Bachelor Nation.

Fans thought that Adams did a great job, and many thought he was the perfect guy for the hosting job on a permanent basis; he understands the process, he knows the people, and everyone seems to really like him.

On September 24, 2021, however, Reality Steve tweeted that the new host wasn’t Adams.

“I don’t know who the new host is yet but I’m hearing now that’s it’s NOT Wells. As reported last month, they are looking for a new, permanent, solo host,” Reality Steve’s tweet read.

Other host rumors included Emmanuel Acho, Michael Strahan, and Jojo Fletcher.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the hosts of Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” which premieres on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

